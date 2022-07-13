scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Camilla Parker Bowles’ dogs wear her pearl necklaces for magazine photoshoot; see pics

The dogs, Bluebell and Beth, are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's terriers

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 3:00:17 pm
Camilla Parker Bowles, Camilla Parker Bowles news, Camilla Parker Bowles pets, Camilla Parker Bowles pet dogs, Camilla Parker Bowles dogs pearl necklaces, indian express newsThe photoshoot was done to celebrate the magazine's 125th anniversary, and it also coincides with the duchess' 75th birthday on July 17. (Photo: Instagram/@clarencehouse)

There are perks of being a royal pet, especially if Camilla Parker Bowles is the pet parent. The Duchess of Cornwall recently dressed her dogs in the most unique fashion, complete with jewellery, for a magazine photoshoot, and the result is beyond adorable.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to a People report, Camilla’s beloved dogs ‘Bluebell’ and ‘Beth’ wore her pearl necklaces while appearing in the upcoming issue of Country Life magazine. The photoshoot was done to celebrate the magazine’s 125th anniversary, and it also coincides with the duchess’ 75th birthday on July 17.

The magazine states that Bluebell and Beth — 10 and 11 respectively — are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s terriers, who were “rescued from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, London”.

ALSO READ |‘It’s not easy’: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, opens up about media scrutiny in 1990s, marriage with Prince Charles

It is said to be the dogs’ first such appearance without their parents present in the frame. The magazine has described it as “an amusing twist on the traditional girls in pearls’ page”, the People report states.

The puppers were clicked by photographer Anya Campbell, and the shoot happened at Raymill in Wiltshire, England.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Camilla is said to have guest-edited a “special commemorative edition” of the Country Life magazine, which is to be published on Wednesday July 13, of which she said she “was delighted”.

“The most selfish thing being that celebrating the magazine’s 125th anniversary makes me, at 75, feel positively young…,” the senior royal family member was quoted as writing in the leader column.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Muslims perform annual haj pilgrimage
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement