Camilla Parker Bowles’ dogs wear her pearl necklaces for magazine photoshoot; see pics

There are perks of being a royal pet, especially if Camilla Parker Bowles is the pet parent. The Duchess of Cornwall recently dressed her dogs in the most unique fashion, complete with jewellery, for a magazine photoshoot, and the result is beyond adorable.

According to a People report, Camilla’s beloved dogs ‘Bluebell’ and ‘Beth’ wore her pearl necklaces while appearing in the upcoming issue of Country Life magazine. The photoshoot was done to celebrate the magazine’s 125th anniversary, and it also coincides with the duchess’ 75th birthday on July 17.

The magazine states that Bluebell and Beth — 10 and 11 respectively — are the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s terriers, who were “rescued from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, London”.

It is said to be the dogs’ first such appearance without their parents present in the frame. The magazine has described it as “an amusing twist on the traditional girls in pearls’ page”, the People report states.

The puppers were clicked by photographer Anya Campbell, and the shoot happened at Raymill in Wiltshire, England.

Camilla is said to have guest-edited a “special commemorative edition” of the Country Life magazine, which is to be published on Wednesday July 13, of which she said she “was delighted”.

“The most selfish thing being that celebrating the magazine’s 125th anniversary makes me, at 75, feel positively young…,” the senior royal family member was quoted as writing in the leader column.

