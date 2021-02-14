Camilla offers a rare glimpse of the Clarence House

The duchess was seen in front of a fireplace, while sitting at a large wooden desk that had a glass-top finish. (Photo: clarencehouse/Instagram)

The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles shared a rare peek into the interiors of Clarence House, where she lives with the Prince of Wales, Charles. During a recent video call, Camilla, who is a patron of the domestic violence charity ‘SafeLives’, spoke with the charity’s chief executive Suzanne Jacob, and SafeLives spokesperson Rachel Williams, about the government’s new initiative, The Independent reports.

The outlet mentions that the scheme encourages domestic abuse victims to visit their local pharmacist and discreetly seek support by asking for ANI, an acronym for ‘Action Needed Immediately’ which, when spoken, will ensure the person is transferred to a safe space where they can discuss their options and be put in touch with the police.

Shared on the Clarence House Instagram page, royal fans saw the clip, wherein they could see Camilla’s background as she sat in the luxurious ‘Morning Room’. They identified features such as the ornate decor, the bust of the young Queen Elizabeth II, a Chelsea botanical porcelain collection and cockerel ornaments, per the report.

In fact, the duchess was seen in front of a fireplace, while sitting at a large wooden desk that had a glass-top finish, topped with a series of blue ornamental elephants, a silver pot containing red pens, silver tray and a vase with fresh pink tulips.

In her call, she described the initiative as “pure brilliance because it’s so simple, yet it’s so effective”.

