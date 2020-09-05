Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall writes heartfelt letter to domestic abuse survivors

Camilla with Prince Charles (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram)

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla recently addressed an open letter to domestic abuse survivors. The letter comes after several reports on how there has been a rise in domestic violence amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Writing in The Guardian, Camilla talked about how she found the situation to be “deeply troubling”. “Six months ago, our country went into lockdown. Almost immediately, we saw both the best and the worst of human behaviour,” she expressed.

She added, “Deeply troubling statistics have shown the sharp rise in domestic violence since March. It is thought that, globally, cases have escalated by 20 per cent. In the UK, more than a third of specialist services have reported an increase in requests for their support…Yet nearly two-thirds of victims have felt unable to seek help, for fear of repercussions from their partner, or because of the restrictions of Covid-19.”

The Duchess went on to highlight that while some of our lives are gradually returning back to “some kind of normality”, one must not forget those for whom “the lockdown of fear and abuse remains.”

Camilla urged readers to extend help towards domestic abuse survivors. “For any readers in that situation, please know that you are not alone,” she wrote while also referencing her work with a charity called Safe Lives that is offering support to the abused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After six months of lockdown, it is clear that Covid-19 is not the only pernicious disease that has been attacking our society,” she further stated.

