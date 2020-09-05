Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall writes heartfelt letter to domestic abuse survivors

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla recently addressed an open letter to domestic abuse survivors. The letter comes after several reports on how there has been a rise in domestic violence amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Writing in The Guardian, Camilla talked about how she found the situation to be “deeply troubling”. “Six months ago, our country went into lockdown. Almost immediately, we saw both the best and the worst of human behaviour,” she expressed.
View this post on Instagram
“Six months ago, our country went into lockdown. Almost immediately, we saw both the best and the worst of human behaviour. For many, charity truly began at home, with family members caring for shielding relatives, and neighbours pulling together in new and different ways. But for some, it was abuse, rather than charity, that began at home.” The Duchess of Cornwall has written an article for The Guardian on the tragic increase in cases of domestic abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic. In June earlier this year, Her Royal Highness was announced as the Patron of charity @safelives_, who work to tackle the issue of domestic abuse across the UK. ⬅️ Last month, The Duchess visited one of the UK Says No More safe spaces in @bootsuk. Also available in Superdrug and Morrisons’ pharmacies, victims of abuse can access the safe space of a consultation room, where they can seek help with provided information about how to access national advice lines and local specialist services. “As ever, efforts that are united are the most powerful.” 📞 If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. Silent calls will work if you are not safe to speak – use the Silent Solution system and call 999 and then press 55 when prompted. 📱If you can’t use a voice phone, you can register with the police text service – text REGISTER to 999. You will get a text which tells you what to do next. Do this when it is safe so you can text when you are in danger. For more information and to read HRH’s article in full, please follow the link in our bio.
She added, “Deeply troubling statistics have shown the sharp rise in domestic violence since March. It is thought that, globally, cases have escalated by 20 per cent. In the UK, more than a third of specialist services have reported an increase in requests for their support…Yet nearly two-thirds of victims have felt unable to seek help, for fear of repercussions from their partner, or because of the restrictions of Covid-19.”
Read| Lockdown and rise in domestic violence: How to tackle situation if locked with an abuser
The Duchess went on to highlight that while some of our lives are gradually returning back to “some kind of normality”, one must not forget those for whom “the lockdown of fear and abuse remains.”
Camilla urged readers to extend help towards domestic abuse survivors. “For any readers in that situation, please know that you are not alone,” she wrote while also referencing her work with a charity called Safe Lives that is offering support to the abused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After six months of lockdown, it is clear that Covid-19 is not the only pernicious disease that has been attacking our society,” she further stated.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.