‘We break the wall of silence’: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, calls for action against sexual violence

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently spoke about sexual violence while delivering a speech at the reception for the Shameless! Festival at the Wellcome Collection in London.

The Duchess paid tribute to women whose lives were “brutally ended” and called for action to prevent acts of sexual violence against women.

In her speech, she talked about many women like Sarah Everard, Sabina Nessa, Wenjing Lin, Geetika Goyal and Bennylyn Burke, emphasising how each of the women named “endured unimaginable torment.”

“Through speaking up about our experiences, we break the wall of silence that allows perpetrators to go unpunished and increases the feeling of isolation that so many survivors describe,” she was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Camilla also urged men to be “on board” the movement to tackle sexual violence. “Because how many more women must be harassed, raped or murdered before we truly unite to forge a violence-free world?”

“Together, today, let us resolve to support survivors to be ‘shameless’ and not to take on misplaced feelings of stigma,” she said.

The Duchess has openly advocated for prevention of sexual violence earlier as well. She was named patron of the Mirabel Sexual Assault Centre in Lagos in September.

In 2017, she also worked with Boots to launch the Wash Bag Project, a scheme to provide a wash bag of toiletries to sexual abuse survivors across UK.

