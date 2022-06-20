‘It’s not easy’: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, opens up about media scrutiny in 1990s, marriage with Prince Charles

When Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Prince of Wales divorced their respective spouses — Andrew Parker Bowles and Princess Diana — in the 1990s to pursue their relationship, they invited an unprecedented media frenzy that remains unmatched to date. Now, in a rare interview ahead of her 75th birthday, Camilla opened up about the media attention and her marriage with Prince Charles.

“It’s not easy,” she told British Vogue at Clarence House, the London home she shares with her husband, on dealing with the immense media scrutiny at that time.

“I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised and…” she drifted off saying.

“But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it,” Camilla added. “You’ve got to get on with life.”

Camilla, who will be the next Queen of England, holds a lot of responsibility on her shoulders. She recently took over as the patron of the National Theatre on the South Bank and was also made a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. As such, she admits finding it difficult to find time for her marriage in the midst of it all.

“It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet,” Camilla said.

Explaining how the couple spends time together, she added, “Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment.”

Calling it “lovely to catch up” when they have time, she said, “You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together.”

