‘He was a role model to me’: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on her relationship with Prince Philip

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who will turn 75 this month, is all set to be the future Queen Consort. Ahead of her birthday, she spoke to The Australian Women’s Weekly about her relationship with Prince Philip and a part of royal life that still “petrifies” her.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was always a very good ear,” Camilla said, recounting her bond with Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April 2021.

Calling him “a role model”, she added, “He was a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought.”

In the rare interview, the duchess also revealed one aspect of royal life that continues to make her nervous, even after all these years. “I get petrified making speeches,” she shared.

Interestingly, the picture of Camilla that appears on the cover of the magazine was taken by Kate Middleton. According to The Telegraph, Camilla had expressed her desire to get clicked by Kate.

“She immediately replied, ‘Oh, I’d quite like Catherine to do it,'” Country Life editor Mark Hedges said.

The magazine also shared a behind-the-scenes photograph where Kate can be seen clicking Camilla as she poses in the garden of her home.

