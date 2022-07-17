scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday

The milestone birthday comes at a time when the monarchy, and Camilla's place in it, are in a generational transition

By: AP | London |
July 17, 2022 2:10:15 pm
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, Camilla and Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles birthday, Camilla Parker Bowles news, indian express newsFrom left, Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Gyles Brandreth during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club, London, July 12, 2022. (David Rose, Pool Photo via AP, File)

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday Sunday, marking the occasion with a small family dinner at Prince Charles’ Highgrove estate in southwest England.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The big occasion follows British broadcaster ITV’s release of a documentary about the duchess’s stint as guest editor of Country Life, during which she helped produce a special edition celebrating the magazine’s 125th anniversary. In a personal tribute, Camilla selected Charles, her husband, as one of her rural heroes.

ALSO READ |‘He was a role model to me’: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on her relationship with Prince Philip

“It’s not easy to write about your husband,” she said in the film. “I bit through several pencils.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynastiesPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Bad days for dynasties
Stories in the story of presidential poll losersPremium
Stories in the story of presidential poll losers
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, Camilla and Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles birthday, Camilla Parker Bowles news, indian express news Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, arrive in the Norman Porch at the Palace of Westminster and the Houses of Parliament for the State Opening of Parliament ceremony in London, Oct. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)

The milestone birthday comes at a time when the monarchy, and Camilla’s place in it, are in a generational transition. As the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II soldiers on during her twilight years, other members of the royal household are taking on new roles with more responsibilities.

Six months ago, in a statement marking her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla would be known as “Queen Consort” when her son succeeds her. With those words, Elizabeth sought to answer once and for all questions about the status of Camilla, who was initially shunned by fans of the late Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife.

ALSO READ |Queen Elizabeth’s coronation dress and jewellery goes on display as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The queen’s statement marked a big moment in Camilla’s transformation from the “third person” in the marriage of Charles and Diana to consort in waiting. Once blamed for the marriage’s disintegration, the public has grown to accept her in the years since she married Charles in 2005.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, Camilla and Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles birthday, Camilla Parker Bowles news, indian express news In this undated photo provided by Clarence House, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses for an official portrait to mark her 75th birthday, at her home in Wiltshire, England. (Chris Jackson/Clarence House/PA via AP)

She’s taken on roles at more than 100 charities, focusing on a wide range of issues including promoting literacy, supporting victims of domestic violence and people who have osteoporosis. Known for having a wicked sense of humor, she has softened Charles’ stuffy image and made the heir to the throne seem less remote and more accessible.

ALSO READ |Princess Diana’s tailor on her famous 1995 BBC interview outfit: ‘It isn’t black’

“I do think there has been an amazing transformation in terms of her public persona. She has definitely been groomed. … She can even look a touch glamorous sometimes,” said Pauline Maclaran, author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.” “She’s always very smartly turned out but appropriate for her age. Not so fuddy-duddy as she used to be.”

Camilla alluded to her approach to royal life earlier this week during a champagne reception and sea bass lunch sponsored by The Oldie magazine, which honored her birthday.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, Camilla and Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles birthday, Camilla Parker Bowles news, indian express news Camilla during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of Camilla’s 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

In a nod to the magazine’s target audience, the duchess noted that she was born in 1947, the same year that Elizabeth married her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. She paid tribute to him, and pledged to emulate his example.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear – look up, look out, say less, do more and get on with the job,” she said. “And that’s just what I intend to do.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Eye 2022, Marvel, superhero
Ms Marvel to Minnal Murali: Superheroes closer home
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement