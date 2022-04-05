scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Camila Cabello writes on feeling ‘super vulnerable’ and struggling with body image issues

"What is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers," she asked

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2022 7:00:03 pm
The singer revealed wanting to feel like a seven-year-old on the beach and not being able to do so.

In a long post on Instagram, singer Camila Cabello shared her insecurities with her fans and followers, writing that she has “felt super vulnerable and unprepared” while being clicked by the paparazzi, particularly in bikinis.

“I’ve worn bikinis that were too small, and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments, and been so upset. [Sic]”

She talked about it impacting her self-esteem, blaming a “culture” for perpetuating the idea of what a “healthy woman’s body looks like”. “…completely not real for a lot of women.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

“Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow the waves to tussle us around. I remind myself of this, listen to podcasts on intuitive eating, follow women who accept their cellulite, stretch marks, bellies , bloating, and weight fluctuations… and still.

“I’m a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a s**t ton of promo and I want to feel like I look ‘good’,” the Senorita singer wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

She added that she got herself a new bikini and did not eat “anything too heavy” before going to the ocean, even holding her breath after reaching there, knowing that she would be clicked. “I held my core so tight my abs hurt… I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature. I tried to pretend they weren’t there but I couldn’t and I held my breath from my sun chair to the ocean.”

She also revealed wanting to feel like a seven-year-old on the beach. “I looked at a group of toddlers giggling with excitement at the waves knocking them over — no sunglasses, no jewellery, no self-consciousness, just the innocence of children — which is the feeling I have always gone into nature for.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

“What is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life?” she asked.

This is not the first time that the Cuban-American singer-songwriter has addressed body image issues. She took to TikTok last year to shame body shamers, who think it is all right to bring a person down by making them feel bad about their body. The singer said she “loves [her] body”.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” she said in the clip, as quoted in a People report. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn’t tucking it in.” “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do,” she had said.

