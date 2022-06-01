scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Cameron Diaz talks about what it is like to be an older mom: ‘I’m lucky to be my age’

"I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don't do," the actor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 5:30:11 pm
Cameron Diaz, Cameron Diaz motherhood, Cameron Diaz age, Cameron Diaz daughter, Cameron Diaz news, Cameron Diaz family, indian express newsThe Golden Globe nominee said despite being "the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids," she receives support. (Photo: AP/File)

Cameron Diaz is a full-time mother and she is loving this phase of life. The actor recently talked about motherhood and embracing her age in conversation with her friend and fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow, for her GOOP podcast.

Diaz, 49, who became a mother at a later age in life — which many people around the world see as unconventional — and shares her two-year-old daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, was quoted as saying, as mentioned in a People report, “The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years.”

The Knight and Day actor further said, “It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child.”

“I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her — be there with her in her 40s,” Diaz added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

Talking about the genetics of her family and how she thinks she will live long to see her daughter grow up, the actor said during the interview that her “family is from sturdy stock”. “My grandmother was running around in the hot San Fernando Valley sun at 72, hauling big bags of rabbit feed and chicken feed around. I think I’ve got some of that… And as is true for most people, I think how I look and feel is some combination of what I do and what I don’t do.”

Somewhere else in the interview, the Golden Globe nominee mentioned that despite being “the oldest mom in my group of girlfriends with kids,” she receives support. “I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her.”

