How to calm your pets if they get anxious during Diwali

Most of us look forward to Diwali because it brings in much cheer and excitement. But unfortunately, our pets don’t feel the same. And things worsen when firecrackers start bursting as they not only contribute to air and noise pollution but also make it hard for us and our pets to breathe freely. “At such times, pets may get hyper and anxious, and the only way to calm them is to be there for them and help them overcome the anxiety together,” says Anushka Iyer, founder of Wiggles.in.



Below, she shares some tips to make your pets feel comfortable during the festive season. Read on to know more.

Keep them inside and create noise and pollution-free environment

It’s best to keep pets indoors during Diwali. Avoid taking them for walks in the evening, especially at crowded areas. “Do not chain them outside the house as it will add to their stress and make them more aggressive. This is because their ears are sensitive to sound,” says Iyer. Make sure you close all the doors and windows when it gets too noisy outside, and use pillows and blankets to fizzle out any loud sounds and vibrations. Never burst crackers in front of them.



Have calming treats, organic balms handy

“Treats which include hemp seed oil work great in calming your pet’s anxiety. Not only that but organic balms enriched with coconut, almond and argan also help calm your pup or kitten,” she tells indianexpress.com. But always consult your vet for the dosage. Our pets love to be cuddled and pampered, and since the festive season can make them anxious check with your vet on how a relaxing massage can be given to your pet to help them get rid of the stress.

Follow a routine and keep them sanitized

Pets love routines as much as we do. “Ensure that their meal times and play times are not affected due to any guest overload at your house,” says Iyer. While the festive season can wreak havoc for pets, make sure that after every walk or run their paws and coat are sanitized with a pet sanitizer that has zero alcohol and essential oils. “Keep their food bowls clean and filled with fresh food and water,” she suggests.

Sedatives can be helpful

You know your pets more than anyone, and if at any given point you feel it’s getting unbearable for them, then check with your vet if any medicines containing melatonin can be administered. “Melatonin helps with keeping anxiety in dogs at bay. For cats, they would like to have their scratch toys around them as this may calm their anxiety. Look for signs of stress in dogs such as excessive barking, panting, yawning or non-stop zoomies,” says Iyer.



Don’t panic



It is natural to panic when your pets aren’t feeling their best. But, try not to because they easily pick on our moods. “Keep an emergency pet care kit handy with all the medicines for vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, cuts and wounds,” she advises. Also, subscribe to an online vet consultation service if you feel the need and keep your vet’s number handy at all times.



