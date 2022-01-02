Home decor advice: Here’s how to make your surroundings calm and soothing

Our homes are possibly the most lived-in spaces, considering the numerous lockdowns, long hours of work-from-home and social distancing. With rising cases of Omicron reported around the world and tell-tale signs of home isolation, how can you make sure that your space is peaceful, relaxing and conducive to your growth and productivity?

We have scouted the internet for the most practical, easy and doable decor hacks, to make your home, an abode of peace. Read on to find out.

Don’t shy away from lights

Lighting is a game-changer. It is the difference between a bright and charming room compared to a dark den which doesn’t get any natural light. Lights are one of the easiest ways to spruce up a drab corner of the room and make it Instagram-worthy! If you have the space and means, consider getting floor length white curtains that’ll give the room an even brighter effect. If your house doesn’t receive ample sunlight, opt for light fixtures of varying shades that will give you a soothing effect. Fairy lights, small nightshades and light dimmers are also great options for people who are looking to unwind post a hectic work day.

Say goodbye to clutter

This new year, bid goodbye to anything and everything that you don’t need around your house. Many have the habit of hoarding things that simply don’t have any utility anymore. All they do is eat up space that you can otherwise use for something else! To reduce waste and de-clutter in a sustainable way, consider donating clothes that you don’t wear and are otherwise in good condition, to charity or thrift stores. Organise your home office and study, and get rid of unnecessary papers, files, unused stationery etc. De-cluttering also saves other surfaces from an overload of objects.

Add a pop of green to your rooms

Adding plants to your home is possibly the best decor decision that you’ll make in 2022. To escape a hectic work schedule or the hustle and bustle of everyday life, people often opt for hiking trails, picnics in scenic locales just spend a day amid nature. Why not have the same experience at home? Indoor plants are a beautiful and soothing addition to living spaces. Those who don’t have a green thumb can begin with easy-to-maintain plants such as snake plants, peace lillies, bamboo plants, ferns, etc.

Embrace fragrances that relax and comfort you

While making major changes to your home requires a ton of time, effort and money, experimenting with aroma may just be the thing you need to soothe your frayed nerves. Relaxing fragrances such as lavender, lemongrass and patchouli are a great way to de-stress and unwind after a long day. You can opt for diffusers, incense, air fresheners from a wide range of fragrances.

Refurbish old furniture

One of the biggest ways in which you can chalk out space in your home and spruce up your environment is by refurbishing old furniture. It might be a chest of drawers, an old wardrobe or a table that you may have fallen out of love with. Refurbishing is a great way to be cost-effective, as you’re taking an old object and beautifying it to serve you a good number of years. A coat of fresh paint, modified handles and ornamentation is all you need for your next DIY adventure. Owning furniture that’s complementary to your design aesthetic will ensure that you feel relaxed and at-ease in the comfort of your home.

Are you going to try these hacks for your home? Let us know!

