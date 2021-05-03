Caitlyn Jenner says it ‘isn’t fair’ to let trans girls play in female sports teams

Caitlyn Jenner believes it “just isn’t fair” that transgender girls participate in all-female sports teams.

The reality TV star told TMZ that it was a “question of fairness” when she was asked to give her opinion on the legislation in various US states “to ban biological boys who are trans from playing girls’ sports in school”. “It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” she was quoted as saying.

The 71-year-old was asked if such a ban was “de-legitimising” to trans persons, but she responded by saying “have a good day” before getting into her car.

Caitlyn recently announced she is running for California governor. She took to Twitter to clarify her stance. “I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Caitlyn’s comments, however, did not go down well with netizens.

A social media user wrote, “Cait… this ain’t it. When you’re on hormones and or blockers there is not an advantage. I ran track at the club level with college girls and trust me there is no advantage. I would have went pro if I was able to run the times I ran before hormones etc.”

Cait… this ain’t it. When you’re on hormones and or blockers there is not an advantage. I ran track at the club level with college girls and trust me there is no advantage. I would have went pro if I was able to run the times I ran before hormones etc. — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) May 2, 2021

Another wrote, “I’m a cis woman who used to play sports in junior high and high school — I did not need or want your (or anyone’s) protection against trans girls then, and as an adult I still find the idea ludicrous. Let the girls play. All the girls. Find an issue that’s actually a problem.”

I’m a cis woman who used to play sports in junior high and high school–I did not need or want your (or anyone’s) protection against trans girls then, and as an adult I still find the idea ludicrous. Let the girls play. All the girls. Find an issue that’s actually a problem. — Nicole M. Wolverton (@nicolewolverton) May 2, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

Is there actual any evidence at all that says Trans girls perform better than their peers??? I’ve found nothing because it doesn’t exist. — Yolanda Isaacs (@yday1wny) May 2, 2021

You just lost your trans card — Logan the geek 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️♿️🚀🤓🧝🏼‍♂️He/HIM (@Siroliverthe2nd) May 2, 2021

Caitlyn under this law you never would have made it to or competed in the Olympics. Since all you’re concerned with is yourself, think about how you yourself would have never been able to play or compete in sports as a trans kid. It’s that simple. — tamTamTAM (@spicytamazon) May 2, 2021

Girls belong in girls sports. Trans girls are girls. There is NO evidence of trans girls outperforming their cis peers. There is only evidence of them being harassed and harmed by their peers. Drop this, develop your hobbies and spend your time NOT doing harm to trans people. — Sanjati 🔮🎮 streaming OUTRIDERS (@stefsanjati) May 1, 2021

