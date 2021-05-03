scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

Caitlyn Jenner says it ‘isn’t fair’ to let trans girls play in female sports teams

Cailtyn Jenner was asked to give her opinion on the legislation in various US states "to ban biological boys who are trans from playing girls' sports in school"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 3:00:13 pm
caitlyn jennerCaitlyn Jenner, who was born William Bruce Jenner, is a retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. (Source: caitlynjenner/Instagram)

Caitlyn Jenner believes it “just isn’t fair” that transgender girls participate in all-female sports teams.

The reality TV star told TMZ that it was a “question of fairness” when she was asked to give her opinion on the legislation in various US states “to ban biological boys who are trans from playing girls’ sports in school”. “It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” she was quoted as saying.

The 71-year-old was asked if such a ban was “de-legitimising” to trans persons, but she responded by saying “have a good day” before getting into her car.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Caitlyn recently announced she is running for California governor. She took to Twitter to clarify her stance. “I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Caitlyn’s comments, however, did not go down well with netizens.

Also Read |Watch: When Caitlyn Jenner called daughter Kylie to do her makeup

A social media user wrote, “Cait… this ain’t it. When you’re on hormones and or blockers there is not an advantage. I ran track at the club level with college girls and trust me there is no advantage. I would have went pro if I was able to run the times I ran before hormones etc.”

Another wrote, “I’m a cis woman who used to play sports in junior high and high school — I did not need or want your (or anyone’s) protection against trans girls then, and as an adult I still find the idea ludicrous. Let the girls play. All the girls. Find an issue that’s actually a problem.”

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ikat: All you need to know about this fabric dyeing technique

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x