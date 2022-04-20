scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Must Read

Cairo’s Ramadan street feasts return after coronavirus suspension

In the working-class Cairo neighbourhood of Matariya, residents sat back-to-back along two tables running down a narrow street festooned with balloons, bunting and banners as they enjoyed a meal of barbecued meat, rice and pickles.

By: Reuters | Cairo (egypt) |
Updated: April 20, 2022 4:30:14 pm
ramadan, ramadan 2022, cairo ramadanResidents of Ezbet Hamada gather to eat during Iftar, a meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mataria, Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS/ Fatma Fahmy)

Communal meals in which hundreds of people pack around long tables to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan have returned to Egypt’s streets after being widely suspended for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the working-class Cairo neighbourhood of Matariya, residents sat back-to-back along two tables running down a narrow street festooned with balloons, bunting, and banners as they enjoyed a meal of barbecued meat, rice, and pickles.

ALSO READ |Ramadan 2022: Dietitian shares foods to consume and avoid during sehri, iftar

Evening street meals are organised by charities for the poor, while others, like the one in Matariya, are run by local communities which pool food donations.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ramadan, ramadan 2022, cairo ramadan Chefs barbecue food for the residents of Ezbet Hamada district for Iftar during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mataria, Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS/ Fatma Fahmy)

“The Ramadan spirit is back,” said Haitham Adel, an organiser of the Matariya meal. “People are back to eating together without being worried.”

Ahmed al-Bardisi, the organiser of a daily charity meal in Giza, across the Nile from central Cairo, said job losses during the coronavirus pandemic had limited food donations.

ALSO READ |Ramadan 2022: Tracing the history and significance of dates in Islam (plus, health benefits and recipes)

Though many Egyptians are struggling with accelerating inflation, he said such donations had recovered this year.

Egypt has been hit by successive waves of COVID-19 infections and imposed a nighttime curfew that coincided with Ramadan in 2020. Most restrictions have now been lifted.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh
Ranveer Singh, pioneer of eccentric clothing, also knows how to carry elegant suits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement