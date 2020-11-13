This Diwali ad features local stores in your area; here’s how

Mondelez India tied up with more than 1800 local retailers in its new Diwali campaign. (Source: PR handout)

The latest Cadbury Celebrations’ ad for Diwali 2020 looks quite different from the rest of its commercials. While highlighting the festive mood and family bonding synonymous with Diwali, the ad also goes on to promote several local retailers.

The advertisement is part of Mondelez India’s ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge?’ campaign that features more than 1,800 local retailers, across more than 260 pin codes in the country. In fact, it has been designed as a personalised ad that shows stores specific to a pin code in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The ad ends with the message: “When all of us support our local stores, all of us can have a Happy Diwali.”

Talking about the new campaign, Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing (chocolates), insights and analytics, Mondelez India, told indianexpress.com, “This year, more than any other, warrants for acts that signify new beginnings and the potential of goodness in an imperfect world. Our latest campaign infuses this thought at the back of evoking generosity. Banking on the proposition of ‘Iss Diwali Aap #KiseKhushKarenge’, we took a step further by example by creating ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ – our most generous ad ever, that helps us promote local retailers. giving them the much-needed geo-targeted visibility, among relevant consumers.”

Geo-targeted visibility was achieved through artificial intelligence. “Most of the stores in India do not have a digital presence. So we have to manually feed our system to create a database of local retailers, mapping them to their location which we identified through pin codes. As the ad was served to an individual, an algorithm located the pin code and then mapped the various local stores in that pin code and served the one closest to the individual in real time,” explains Cadbury Celebrations in a YouTube video. “The AI-enabled system created thousands of permutations for the localised version of the same ad.”

“This is possibly the first hyper-personalised ad. We are certain that this will help in instilling a better recall for local sellers and cascade into action once people start visiting and purchasing from them, and an even stronger consumer connect for the brand through a new level of personalised engagement within the digital realm,” added Viswanathan.

