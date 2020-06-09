Cactus for skincare? Here’s what you need to know

Not a lot of people know that the cactus plant is actually highly useful and beneficial. Not just in food, but also in skincare. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Not a lot of people know that the cactus plant is actually highly useful and beneficial. Not just in food, but also in skincare. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Recently, we had shared a recipe that involved the cactus plant, precisely its leaves. When we think of the plant, we only think about its thorns, and the fact that it grows in dry areas. Not a lot of people know that the cactus plant is actually highly useful and beneficial. Not just in food, but also in skincare.

The leaves contain gels, just like the aloe vera plant. Since the plant grows in the desert, where water availability is limited, it expertly absorbs and stores the water. As such, it is believed to be great for the skin, too, as it can hydrate it and make it glow naturally. It is said that the gels extracted from the leaves can give the skin a natural protection from the harmful rays of the sun, and is suitable for all skin types.

ALSO READ | Don’t feel like getting a pedicure? Make these simple feet scrubs at home instead

While it helps people who have a dry skin, it can also shield the skin against pimples and acne. Here is how you can make an effective face mask at home; read on.

First take one teaspoon each of honey and lemon juice, both of which are known to be great for the acne-prone skin. Mix them and then add a little bit of cactus gel. Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste, with a gel-like texture. Apply it on the face and the neck area and then massage gently on the pimple spots. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes and then wash it off with normal water. Do this regularly so that your acne problem is taken care of.

ALSO READ | Looking for natural ways to remove facial hair? Try this papaya face pack

Alternatively, you can simply mix cactus gel and water. When the weather is extreme, the skin can lose its natural moisture. These two ingredients can work effectively as a cooling spray. To make it, simply mix two spoons of gel and a cup of water, and then transfer them to a spray bottle. Spray whenever you feel like keep cool and calm in summers, especially when you have to step out in the heat, and after you have returned from outside.

You can also spray it on the summer rashes to get instant relief from redness and itchiness.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd