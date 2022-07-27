scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes

By: AP | New York |
July 27, 2022 4:30:26 pm
buzz aldrin, buzz aldrin moon mission jacketThis photo provided by Sotheby's, shows a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969, which sold for nearly $2.8 million at auction. (AP/PTI)

Buzz Aldrin’s jacket worn on his historic first mission to the moon’s surface in 1969 has been auctioned off to a bidder for nearly $2.8 million.

The $2,772,500 paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s, which handled the sale. The unidentified winning bidder, who participated by phone, outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes.

buzz aldrin, buzz aldrin moon mission jacket Apollo 11 astronauts Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, left, lunar module pilot, Neil Armstrong, center, flight commander, and Lt. Michael Collins, right, command module pilot, stand next to their spacecraft in 1969. (AP Photo/File)

The jacket displays Aldrin’s name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem, and the American flag on the left shoulder. It is made of a fire-resistant material known as Beta cloth that was incorporated in spacesuits in response to the fire that killed three astronauts aboard Apollo 1 in 1967, according to Sotheby’s.

Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

2

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

Sonia appears before ED for third day, Cong holds protest

Sonia appears before ED for third day, Cong holds protest

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?
Explained

How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
Not just javelin, Neeraj Chopra impresses with his fashion, too
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement