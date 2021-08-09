scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 09, 2021
Must Read

Bumble announces trauma support for sexual assault survivors globally

The app has partnered with Bloom to offer people six therapy sessions, as well as one-to-one chat support

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2021 9:40:54 pm
trauma support, Bumble, sexual assault survivors, Bumble community, global Bumble community, Bumble and Bloom, indian express newsBumble and Bloom are working together on a custom curriculum that will initially be available in English and Spanish, followed by French, Hindi, Arabic, and Urdu in 2022. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

With the need to have more safe spaces for people to open up about their trauma, Bumble — a women-first social networking app — is teaming up with Bloom to provide complimentary online trauma support to members of its global community who experience sexual assault or relationship abuse.

A press release states that through this program, members of the Bumble community will have the opportunity to receive up to six therapy sessions as well as one-to-one chat support with the Bloom team, in addition to its library of resources created by survivors and trauma-informed therapists.

ALSO READ |Single Indians interested in building platonic friendships online in 2021, survey finds

How does it work?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If someone within the Bumble community reports sexual assault or relationship abuse to their feedback team, they will receive a code for free access to a version of Bloom customised for Bumble users.

Bloom is run by Chayn, a survivor-led non-profit addressing gender-based violence by creating “intersectional resources” online.

In other words, Chayn’s services are made for survivors by survivors. Since 2020, it has built a team of qualified and trauma-informed staff in addition to a global volunteer network to deepen outreach and services, the release states.

“The trauma caused by sexual violence can devastate survivors, but with the right support, survivors can heal and reclaim their lives. Feedback from Bloom participants has been phenomenal. Survivors told us it allowed them to access support for the first time, made them understand their trauma better and feel less alone, and gave them the tools and space they needed to support their healing,” Hera Hussain, the founder of Chayn, has said.

ALSO READ |Most Indians still champion long-term relationships, stay wary of virtual ones, survey finds

Per the release, Bumble and Bloom are working together on a custom curriculum that will initially be available in English and Spanish, followed by French, Hindi, Arabic, and Urdu in 2022. Survivors within the Bumble community can assist in the programming of this offering through an anonymous survey that will help shape the course content.

“Safety has been central to Bumble’s mission from day one. We have always been guided by clear principles: empowering women and using Bumble’s platform and technology to create a safe and equitable environment for our community,” said Rachel Haas, the vice president of member safety at Bumble, adding: “As someone who has dedicated their life to supporting survivors, I know the enormous impact we can have on a person’s healing by providing them with access to the support they need and deserve.”

Bumble will begin offering therapy via Bloom’s full-time staff to an initial pool of users later this year, with plans to expand.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

hina, hina khan, hina khan photos, hina khan ethnic wear
In pics: 14 times Hina Khan weaved magic in ethnic wear

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 09: Latest News

Advertisement