How staying active, hydrated, and stress free can make your skin glow

All of us desire clear and glowing skin for which we often experiment with new products and try DIY hacks. However Dr Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist, believes that “healthy skin is not just about products”, it is also about making certain lifestyle changes and inculcating some good habits that can make the skin healthy and radiant. “A good skincare routine can keep your skin healthy and glowing,” the expert added further listing the steps that are critical for healthy skin and thus should be a part of our skincare routines.

Agreed Dr Akriti Gupta, a cosmetic dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic in New Delhi and said, “A well-rounded skincare regimen should contain four steps: washing, exfoliating, moisturising, and sun protection. It is imperative to enhance your skincare routine. Additionally, each of these elements needs to be customised for your skin type.”

*Never skip sunscreen: Experts have time and time again emphasised the importance of using sunscreen. Elucidating the same Dr Chytra said, “you need to apply sunscreen even if it’s rainy or cloudy,” because “the clouds don’t block the harmful UVA and UVB rays from penetrating your skin.”

*Stay hydrated: The expert believes that dehydration can make the skin look dull or dry. Further stating the importance of staying hydrated, the doctor said, “The term hydrate refers to more than just drinking water,” further pointing out other techniques to keep the skin moisturised, which include “limiting alcohol and coffee, and consuming food that contains good fats.”

*Stay active: The importance of an active lifestyle cannot be stressed enough. “Physical activity plays a crucial part in skin health and appearance,” the expert said, adding that “it improves blood flow to nourish cells, reduces stress, enhances chronic skin conditions, prevents the signs of aging, and improves overall health.”

*Limit stress: “Stress can have a negative impact on appearance and the way your skin feels,” the expert said suggesting taking steps to handle stress by relaxing and taking time for self-care.

*Use skincare products that suit your skin type: It is extremely important to know your skin type and use products that suits it as “they will help your skin look and feel its best.” The expert also added that one should also be careful in choosing skincare products, especially in case of some skin conditions.

Dr Gupta also advised

Frequently visit a dermatologist

Make it a point to see your dermatologist frequently in this year. “Unfortunately, many individuals neglect skin care until an issue manifests, which can be harmful to keeping healthy and radiant skin. Visits to your dermatologist on a regular basis might help you avoid developing skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, hyperpigmentation, acne, and others,” said Dr Gupta.

