Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, Significance and importance

Buddha Purnima 2022 Date: Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama or Gautam Buddha. On this auspicious day, Hindus and Buddhists all over the world offer their prayer to Lord Buddha by visiting his holy shrines. The date of Buddha Purnima is based on Asian lunisolar calendar and it usually falls on the Hindu month of Vaisakha on the full moon day. Hence, this day is also known as Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak. This year, it will be celebrated on Monday, May 16.

Buddha Purnima significance: Buddha Jayanti is one of the most sacred Buddhist festivals celebrated in honour of Gautama Buddha who got liberated from the cycle of birth and rebirth. A philosopher, spiritual guide, religious leader and meditator, Buddha is the ninth Vishnu avatar (reincarnation), according to Hindu traditions. Buddha was born around 563 BC at Lumbini in modern-day Nepal and he grew up in the kingdom of Kapilavastu, which was ruled by his father.

For members of the Buddhist community, the celebration is extremely important. On this day, people visit Lord Buddha’s sacred sites to offer their prayers. Many devotees also pay visits to temples, pour water at the base of the Bodhi tree, give alms to the poor, and meditate.

People who practise Buddhism in India tend to dress in white and avoid eating non-vegetarian meals. Instead, they eat ‘kheer,’ because it is said that a woman offered Gautam Buddha a bowl of milk. Normally, Buddhists from the neighbouring communities march to the pagodas in colourful procession.

Buddha Purnima propagates attaining a pure soul and adopting what Buddhism stands for – peace, non-violence and harmony.

