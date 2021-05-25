Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, significance and importance of the day

Buddha Purnima 2021 Date: Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is an auspicious day that marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is believed that this was also the day he attained enlightenment. Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May, and it is a gazetted holiday in India. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, May 26.

Buddha Purnima significance:

People who have embraced Buddhism in India prefer to wear white clothes and avoid consuming non-vegetarian food. Instead, they have ‘kheer’ as it is believed that a woman offered a bowl of milk to Gautam Buddha. Usually, the day sees colourful processions by Buddhists from the surrounding communities to the pagodas. People pour water at the foot of the Bodhi Tree, give alms, and meditate.

Many devotees visit Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment.

Buddha Purnima celebration is all about praying with the purest of feelings, and adopting what Buddhism stands for – peace, non-violence and harmony.

