Buddha Purnima 2020: Date, significance and importance of the day

Buddha Purnima 2020 Date: Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha. The day is celebrated across the world with a lot of excitement. Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautama around 563 BC at Lumbini in modern-day Nepal. His birth anniversary falls on the full moon day of the month of Baisakh. As per the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated sometime in the month of April or May. This year it will be observed on May 7.

The festival holds a lot of significance for members of the Buddhist community. On this day, people offer their prayer to Lord Buddha by visiting his holy shrines. Many devotees also visit temples and donate alms to the needy. The day is also celebrated to remember the time Buddha achieved nirvana. Some also meditate or read holy scripture, while many others observe a fast and later offer sweets to Lord Buddha. They day is completed with devotees lighting incense before him and praying for peace.

As per Vedic literature, Lord Buddha is an incarnation of Lord Krishna (Vishnu). Thus, it also means that he had appeared 2500 years ago on this earth to teach lessons of non-violence, peace and love.

This year, the celebrations will be different owing to the lockdown, but people will observe a fast and pray at home.

