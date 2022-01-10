Buckingham Palace announces ‘pudding contest’ to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service

To mark Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee celebration — she has given 70 years of service and time to the throne — there will be a pudding contest held in the UK. This means that the monarch will have her very own dessert named after her.

The celebration is expected to be held from June 2 to June 5, 2022, on a long weekend that will allow people throughout the country to participate in the milestone event.

According to a People report, Buckingham Palace made the announcement that the baking competition will honour the 95-year-old with a brand new pudding, and the Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason have invited people aged eight years and above “to create the perfect platinum pudding recipe”.

Out of the participants, only five will make it to the finale, and they will present their desserts to a judging panel comprising former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry, MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti, and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan, the report states.

The winner’s recipe will be made available to the common public, and will be included in the lunches during the Jubilee weekend.

The royal.uk website states that the queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. She took the throne on February 6, 1952 at the age of 25.

Besides the pudding contest, other events that are in the line-up include: trooping the colour, lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacons, Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, a live concert called ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’, Big Jubilee lunch, and Platinum Jubilee pageant, among other such.

