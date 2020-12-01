Buckingham Palace criticised for not responding to Meghan Markle’s miscarriage article

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal life in the UK behind to seek more financial independence in the US, there have been speculations about a strained relationship with Buckingham Palace. (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo)

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had recently penned her experience dealing with a miscarriage earlier this year, while pregnant with her second child. In a New York Times article titled ‘The Losses We Share‘, the duchess wrote that she felt a “sharp cramp” while changing her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor’s nappy in July this year.

It was a usual day for Markle. “…a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.”

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote in the article.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Ever since this revelation, Markle has been praised for using her position to throw light on an important health topic, which is still considered to be a taboo, but affects so many women around the world on the regular. And while it has been reported that the Buckingham Palace has said it is a “deeply personal matter which we would not comment on”, according to an Insider report, Russell Myers, the royal editor at the Daily Mirror has said the palace declining to comment on the matter was worthy of criticism.

As per the report, Myers has said the palace’s support could have helped to extend the conversation, so it wouldn’t “just be Meghan out on her own.” “I think this is a huge, huge missed opportunity for the royal family… They should have made a public statement to say this is a really brave and honest thing to do, because just on the very basis that it would have mended some of the cracks in the relationship that we’ve been talking about for months and months,” Myers was quoted as saying.

“The palace just said to us: ‘This is a deeply personal matter for the couple.'”

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal life in the UK behind to seek more financial independence in the US, there have been speculations about a strained relationship with Buckingham Palace. There were several reports which mentioned that Harry and Meghan had not informed the Queen, though they themselves clarified later that the Queen was in the know about their decision to resign from royal duties, as was Prince Charles.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd