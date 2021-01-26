Brooklyn Beckham’s neck tattoo is a tribute to fiancee Nicola Peltz’s love letter

This the fifth time the model has paid a tribute to his fiancee in the form of a tattoo. (Photo: Instagram/@brooklynbeckham)

Normally, when someone receives a letter from a loved one, they read it and then carefully store it away. But not Brooklyn Beckham. The 21-year-old model has tattooed an entire letter that was written to him by fiancée Nicola Peltz, a 26-year-old American actress. Beckham has even shared the letter on his Instagram along with a caption that reads: “Love letters ❤️”

In the letter, Peltz has suggested that Beckham reflect on her message “whenever he feels anxious”. The tattoo reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.”

Peltz has even signed the letter off as “your future wifey”.

According to a report in The Independent, this is Beckham junior’s fifth tattoo tribute to his fiancee. The letter rests on his nape, underneath another one that has Peltz’s name and an image of her eyes.

Per the report, the couple got engaged in July 2020, six months after Beckham first shared a picture of them on Instagram. He had previously revealed he first met Peltz at Coachella in 2017 but “fell in love” when they met again at a party in 2019.

Announcing his engagement on social media, Beckham had written: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx”.

Peltz had also shared the same image on her own Instagram account, writing: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic.”

