Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get an accessory made out of each other’s wisdom teeth

Most people love their partner(s). Then, there are those who take their relationship to the inconceivable levels by getting a pendant made out of their significant other’s wisdom tooth. We are not making this up!

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn, a 22-year-old model, and his fiancée Nicola Peltz, a 26-year-old actor, have got themselves a unique new accessory — necklaces made out of each other’s wisdom teeth. So, while Brooklyn wears Nicola’s, she was seen flaunting his.

In fact, the two even posted close-ups of the jewellery on their Instagram stories. Take a look!

In her story, Nicola has written: “I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend”. The photograph is that of their fingers on which the two pendants rest. Her engagement ring is also seen in the picture.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, has posted two selfies, both of which feature the tooth, hanging from his neck by a gold chain. “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” he has written and tagged her.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020.

In January this year, he had got a tattoo engraved on his nape, which was essentially that of a letter Peltz had written to him, for when he “feels anxious”. The tattoo reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.”

Peltz has even signed the letter off as “your future wifey”.

