‘She never wanted to be the Queen’: Britney Spears pays tribute to Princess Diana

Britney Spears recently took to social media to express her love and admiration for the late Princess Diana.

Sharing a picture of the Princess of Wales on social media, Spears wrote, “She never wanted to be the Queen… she wanted to be the heart of the people!”

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after succumbing to injuries caused by a car crash.

Talking about the princess, the 39-year-old singer further expressed, “She was more than class…she was sheer genius down to the way she spoke to the way she mothered her children.”

Spears said Princess Diana was “completely oblivious to her own power”. “750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV! She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date,” the Toxic singer expressed.

The singer’s tribute comes amid the inquiry on Princess Diana’s famous BBC’s Panorama interview, led by Lord Dyson to look into how Martin Bashir gained access to Princess Diana.