British royal family releases new portraits of Queen Elizabeth to mark Easter weekend

April 3, 2021 11:20:53 pm
To mark Easter weekend, the British royal family has released two new portraits of the royals.
Both the portraits feature Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Charles, who were clicked while taking a walk on the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor.
In the picture, the Prince of Wales is seen in a brown coat, standing beside the Queen, who wore a bottle-green coat and a scarf over her head.
While the royals are seen standing against the backdrop of a flower garden and a water body in this photo, the second photo shows them standing in front of a row of daffodils.
Earlier, the Queen also observed Maundy Thursday by writing to 190 Maundy recipients along with their “traditional purses of specially-minted coins in the post”.
Easter will be celebrated tomorrow, April 4, 2021, which is when Christians all over the world remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It falls a day after Good Friday, and is usually determined by the Lunar Calendar of the Church.
