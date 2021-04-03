scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

British royal family releases new portraits of Queen Elizabeth to mark Easter weekend

The portraits feature Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Charles, who were clicked while taking a walk on the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor

By: Lifestyle Desk |
April 3, 2021 11:20:53 pm
queen elizabeth II, prince charlesPrince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in a new portrait released for Easter weekend. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

To mark Easter weekend, the British royal family has released two new portraits of the royals.

Both the portraits feature Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Charles, who were clicked while taking a walk on the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor.

In the picture, the Prince of Wales is seen in a brown coat, standing beside the Queen, who wore a bottle-green coat and a scarf over her head.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

While the royals are seen standing against the backdrop of a flower garden and a water body in this photo, the second photo shows them standing in front of a row of daffodils.

Also Read |Easter 2021: Date, history, importance and significance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Earlier, the Queen also observed Maundy Thursday by writing to 190 Maundy recipients along with their “traditional purses of specially-minted coins in the post”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Easter will be celebrated tomorrow, April 4, 2021, which is when Christians all over the world remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It falls a day after Good Friday, and is usually determined by the Lunar Calendar of the Church.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

chrissy teigen
Count on these fashion and skincare tips from Chrissy Teigen

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x