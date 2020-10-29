The British royal family is hiring with a starting salary of Rs 18.5 lakh; know more

According to the official website of The Royal Household, it is a full-time job involving five days of work out of seven, from Monday to Sunday. (Source: Reuters; windsor.castle/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

The British royal family recently posted a job opening for a housekeeper at Windsor Castle. And the starting salary is £19,140.09 (Rs 18,50, 994).

According to the official website of The Royal Household, it is a full-time job involving five days of work out of seven, from Monday to Sunday. “Our Level 2 Housekeeping Apprenticeship opportunities will help set you on course for a successful career in the hospitality sector,” mentions the website.

What does the job entail? “You’ll join our team of Housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best,” the description reads.

The apprenticeship will also involve off-the-job training by following a structured programme of over 13 months. At the end of the apprenticeship, the candidate will join the permanent team.

What qualifications do you need? The candidate will need a degree in English and Mathematics. “If you are successful but don’t already have these qualifications to the required level, we will support you to gain them as part of your apprenticeship,” the note on the website reads. Here are some basic qualities that the job demands:

“*We’re more interested in your commitment to learning new skills, proactive approach and willingness to tackle new challenges.

*Practically minded, with great attention to detail, you take pride in your work and always aim for the highest standards.

*You’ll enjoy working as part of a team and are happy to get involved in a range of tasks to support others.

*Well organised and with good time management skills, you can meet deadlines and work efficiently to get jobs done.”

The job comes with live-in accommodation, for which salary adjustment would be made. The candidate will be based either in Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace but will also be working “across other residences throughout the year”.

The description further adds, “All meals will be provided and travel expenses are included. Our comprehensive benefits package includes 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), an employer pension contribution scheme, as well as a range of catering and recreational facilities.”

