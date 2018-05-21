British monarchy’s website adds profile of Duchess of Sussex; highlights Meghan Markle’s charitable work

Meghan Markle leaves after her wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Chris Jackson/pool photo via AP) Meghan Markle leaves after her wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Chris Jackson/pool photo via AP)

After a spectacular wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the new Duchess of Sussex, now, has her own profile page on the British Monarchy’s website. Listing her passion for social work and engagement in charities, the profile says she developed a ‘keen awareness’ of social issues at a young age.

The profile was made public on Monday (May 21), two days after she married the Duke of Sussex during an elaborate ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. “As well as undertaking royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas, The Duchess devotes her time to supporting a number of charities and organisations,” the website reads.

The profile highlights, how the young Duchess has been an advocate for feminism and women’s rights at a tender age of 11 and talks about her campaign to alter an ad that had used “sexist language to sell washing-up liquid”. It also states about her volunteering work at the soup kitchen.

The official profile of the 36-year-old former actor and global icon also highlights a quote from the 2015 United Nations conference in New York, where she said: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”

Mentioning her association with various social work organisations way before she became the Duchess or had any association with the royal family, the profile is a testimony how Markle is a self-made woman, an activist who has worked closely pioneering change and using her powerful presence to draw attention to the world of marginalised and on issue in need of help.

From being the UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership to being a Global Ambassador for World Vision in 2016, she has worked for relevant campaigns for clean water and to raise awareness about girls’ lack of access to education.

Interestingly, the profile also mentions the work of an Indian NGO, Myna Mahila Foundation in Mumbai, who work closely to “empower women through access to menstrual hygiene products and employment opportunities”.

Being a wind of change in Windsor, the royal wedding and the Duchess has already garnered a lot of attention. From breaking tradition and speaking at her own reception party to including major black people in the coveted Chapel service, their union proved to be more than just glitz and glam.

