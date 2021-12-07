Of minimal, organic skincare: Brides opt for simple routines before their big day

During the shaadi season, many women find themselves succumbing to bridal skincare fads that suggest unverified ways of getting the last minute glow — by preparing DIY hacks at home before the big day, or buying more skincare products than they will ever need.

But, that tide seems to be turning as post-Covid brides are not only opting for basic makeup but also a minimal skincare routine.

Shivani Boruah, a sneaker and streetwear influencer, tied the knot a little over five weeks ago in an intimate ceremony in her hometown in Assam. The bride, decked in the traditional Assamese mekhela chador, opted for minimal makeup that she did with products she had already “tried and tested”.

Shivani Boruah on her wedding day. (Photo: Shivani Boruah shot by Subham Das Gupta) Shivani Boruah on her wedding day. (Photo: Shivani Boruah shot by Subham Das Gupta)

Her skincare regime was more than skin-deep as she resorted to the traditional route of good exercise and diet before the ceremony.

“I worked on my diet by including a lot of fruits and vegetables enriched in vitamin C to keep my skin hydrated and glowing. I included more liquids such as coconut water, lemonade and buttermilk. I avoided eating spicy food and reduced my caffeine intake by switching to drinking milk with some saffron in it,” she told indianexpress.com.

“I also tried keeping all the wedding stress at bay and my spirits high!”

It was similar for Shudita A Grover who got hitched last December. The Delhi-based PR and marketing professional said over and above her daily skincare ritual of moisturiser, eye serum, and sunscreen, she relied on her dermatologist for HydraFacials as her skin “looked dull and needed some glow for the day”.

“I was very scared before doing it as I’ve never ever even touched my face, and why risk it before the big day? But I trust my dermatologist completely and I’m happy that I went ahead with his suggestion.”

Shudita A Grover’s look for her wedding day. (Photo: Shudita A Grover) Shudita A Grover’s look for her wedding day. (Photo: Shudita A Grover)

Shudita also noted it is the “before and after makeup skincare” that kept her skin free of breakouts during the 10 days of her wedding celebrations, as opposed to just prepping for it to glow initially.

Stressing on the importance of wearing sunscreen, she said, “I was layering sunscreen like it was water. With the sun and light exposure from the photographer, I didn’t want to harm my skin in any way. I used to wash it immediately after the event, and made sure I went to bed with moisturiser and got a good night’s rest.”

Make-up remedy

Besides the stress and tiredness of the wedding extravaganza, heavy makeup throughout the day for many days is often a matter of concern, especially for those with sensitive skin.

That is why bridal makeup artist Shradha Luthra is also an advocate of prioritising skincare before makeup to prep the skin and make it glow so that it needs less coverage with makeup. The expert added she has been noticing an uptick in the number of brides opting for glutathione and chemical peel treatments before their wedding. She warned her clients to “not go super crazy with any skin treatment before the big day”. “Stick to your routine, and if you have to try a certain facial or a cleanup, do it six months prior to see how it works for your skin.”

Her trick for getting the skin to look glowing lies in one simple hack: rubbing ice before she works her brush on the skin as it “helps in good blood circulation, in turn, helping the skin look more glowing and hydrated.”

Like Grover, Luthra also emphasized removing makeup after the events to avoid any surprise breakouts.

Traditional methods continue to reign

Amid the rage of chemical peels and LED face masks, ancient ingredients for skincare continue to retain their place in shaadi rituals. Natural and time-tested ingredients like turmeric, mehendi, sandalwood powder, rose water, among others, have long been used for cleansed, glowing skin, while gold is also used for its illuminating and purifying qualities.

Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, Ayurveda expert and technical head at SoulTree, an organic, Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand, said, “Understanding the science behind our ancient rituals helps one explore the insight behind the recommendation of natural ingredients and products to brides: both promote a deep repair that comes from within, without any harmful side effects from chemicals.”

Dr Chatterjee also shed light on the significance of the haldi ritual, which is rooted in Ayurveda. “Turmeric, the golden root, is known to remedy blemished, acne-prone skin, manage oil secretion, counter the effects of sun damage and heal wounds. The humble haldi is a potent anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antifungal and antibacterial agent. Needless to say, turmeric lends a luminous glow to all skin types on application,” she shared.

Another Ayurveda favourite, when it comes to skincare as well as internal wellness, is gold — omnipresent in weddings, both in jewellery as well as in skincare. Dr Taruna Yadav, senior Ayurveda expert at Forest Essentials explained its supremacy, “Traditionally, gold is believed to have the power to purify anything it touches and has been long-revered for its beautifying, illuminating and healing properties in Ayurveda, often referred to as the ‘key to youth’. Ayurvedic texts have attributed various religious and medicinal uses to gold alchemy. In skincare, it is believed to make the skin glow. Gold Bhasma is uniquely able to penetrate into the deepest layers of the skin, providing radiance and elasticity from within.”

Quick fixes

The consensus among experts on quick fix hacks seems to be unanimous: don’t do it. Their high-risk nature, especially close to the wedding date, may lead to unpleasant breakouts and rashes.

“There are a lot of quick fixes in the market that might work to temporarily improve the skin’s texture and complexion. However, the long-term effects of these products and the subsequent aftermath is not ideal for the skin,” warned Dr Yadav, adding: “It is important to take care of one’s skin in the weeks and months leading up to the wedding.”

Perhaps the middle ground lies in using trusted organic ingredients such as hemp, sandalwood, almond oil, ashwagandha, green tea, brahmi, turmeric and pink lotus help give the skin natural radiance,” advised Dr Chatterjee.



Of the many things Covid has taught us, prioritising our holistic wellness is surely one of them. When it comes to skincare, while most of us may have given into the wave of DIY skincare, we have emerged stronger from it to trust reliable ingredients and a minimal skincare routine. And brides are not willing to sacrifice this less-is-more mentality even before the D-day.

