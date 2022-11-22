Brides and grooms, here are seven hair care tips to follow before your winter wedding

A wedding is a significant milestone in a couple’s life, which they would want to celebrate with friends and family members, and look their best. A large part of looking good comes from healthy and voluminous hair, for which one would have to diligently follow a hair care routine months in advance.

If you are planning a winter wedding, know that you may have to be regular with your hair care regimen. In winters, the skin often gets dry and it affects the scalp as well, leading to dandruff issues and flakiness.

Dr Sravya C. Tipirneni, consultant dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist at Manipal Hospitals in Bangalore says at least 3 to 4 months prior to the big day, brides and grooms may need to begin their hair care routine. “Start by visiting your dermatologist and correcting whatever deficiency of vitamins and iron you may have, which may reflect on the texture, quantity and quality of your hair,” she says.

The doctor adds that correcting all “underlying deficiencies” in advance is necessary, and that there is “no overnight trick”. “Healthy hair takes time,” she adds.

According to the expert, there are seven useful winter hair care tips that brides and grooms need to know of; read on.

* Since winters can make your hair frizzy, it would be ideal to tie them whenever possible to prevent tangles. Women must braid them when they sleep to keep their hair safe.

* Oiling your hair at least an hour before washing helps to nourish the tresses, giving them a natural shine. If oiling is not your thing, opt for a gel/cream-based substitute. This holds good for both men and women.

The health of your hair and the strength of each strand matters when it comes to styling and avoiding breakage. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) The health of your hair and the strength of each strand matters when it comes to styling and avoiding breakage. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* What you eat is extremely important. Include vitamins and supplements either in your diet or through an additional source to provide proper nutrition to your hair.

* Silk pillowcases help in preventing friction and damage, and control a lot of the frizz and flyaways that people complain of in unmanageable hair.

* It is not about the quantity but the quality of products that you use for your hair. This includes your pre-wash conditioner and shampooing products and the aftercare, too, which includes bonding creams or bonding oils or serums. It needs about 2 to 3 months of planning in order to prepare your hair for all the chemicals and heat-styling that will come your way during the wedding events, the expert advises.

* The hair needs to withstand the temperature of the styling tools. The health of your hair and the strength of each strand matters when it comes to styling and avoiding breakage.

* If you plan to go for chemical-relaxing treatments such as smoothening, hair rebonding, keratin and cysteine treatments or hair botox, you need to plan it out with your salon-stylist to time the treatments with a gap for hair colouring, in case you choose to do it.

What do you think of these tips?

