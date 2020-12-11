Simple makeup, skincare tips for brides and bridesmaids

These simple tips will make sure you look your best on your special day! (Photo: Pixabay)

Makeup is no less than art; a single step or product can change your look. This is why, when you have to attend your best friend’s wedding or are the bride yourself, your makeup has to be on point. To help you with the same, we have some simple tips that you must keep in mind while getting ready by Pankaj Kodesia, chief strategy officer of Greyon Cosmetics LLP.

Do not experiment

This tip is not only for the main day but is to be followed from at least a month before the wedding. It’s important to remember that for your makeup to look great, your skin needs to look and feel great as well. “Stay away from new products for at least a month before the wedding. You do not want to be dealing with last-minute breakouts and rashes. Stick to what you know and trust,” suggests Kodesia.

Know your skin type

Deepika’s makeup look emphasises her almond-shaped eyes with a lot of smokey effect. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram) Deepika’s makeup look emphasises her almond-shaped eyes with a lot of smokey effect. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

This step is extremely crucial because your skin type determines the kind of products you must use. For example: If you have dry skin, then you need to steer clear of matte foundations. But if you still have to apply them, make sure you have a moisturised and hydrated base.

Regular makeup trials

The actor went for a dewy makeup look on the day of her wedding. (Source: The actor went for a dewy makeup look on the day of her wedding. (Source: Priyanka Chopra /Instagram)

It is extremely important to set up a makeup trial session a few days before your wedding day. “Nobody wants to wear botched makeup on a special day. Moreover, you will have the time to experiment with different makeup styles — neutral, minimal, smokey, and more — and choose the one you like best,” he tells indianexpress.com

These trials also help you know beforehand how the final look will turn out, and also understand the makeup artist’s work before finalising one.

Don’t sleep with makeup on

Sleeping with your makeup on is a blunder you don’t want to make. “No matter how lethargic you feel, remember to remove all makeup before you sleep. You could also keep a bunch of makeup remover pads in your clutch,” suggests Kodesia.

Wear makeup that’s everything-proof

You’ll be singing, laughing, running around, and going through so many emotions, and the last thing you would want is for your makeup to budge! “Make sure the products you use are smudge-proof, transfer-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting as may not always find time for touch-ups,” he suggests.

