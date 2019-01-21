Say hello to the first bizarre bridal trend of 2019 – cotton candy bouquets

Each new year brings along its own set of trends, and the buzz is that in 2019 brides will be walking down the aisle not with a bouquet of flowers but with cotton candy. Yes, you read it right. According to a report in Bustle, carrying cotton candy bouquet is the latest fad.

The presence of the cotton candy lends a whimsical element to the entire affair. “I loooooove cotton candy and knew I had to make a cotton candy bouquet for my wedding.”Faheema Chaudhury, the owner and designer of the accessory brand Unicorn Crafts, told Delish. She carried the cotton candy bouquet all night along during the party.

This arrangement further works because, as the report states, flower bouquets are not only expensive they can also cause allergy. Carrying the candy bouquet will not only add a fun element but there might be less sneezes too during the wedding or even while walking down the aisle.

This is not the first time that such a trend is being followed by people. In 2018, a lot of brides had opted for donut and pizza bouquets. It now remains to be seen what other trend 2019 has in store.