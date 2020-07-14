Going to be a bride soon? Keep these makeup tips in mind

Never let the base of your makeup be fairer than your actual skin tone, as that could make your face look grey after some time. (Picture courtesy: Makeup By Cherry) Never let the base of your makeup be fairer than your actual skin tone, as that could make your face look grey after some time. (Picture courtesy: Makeup By Cherry)

Getting married is one the biggest milestones in a person’s life. Everyone wants to make sure their wedding day is perfect and everybody is happy and content. For brides, especially, the day is of immense significance. Most people attend the wedding just so they can marvel at the beauty of the bride. As such, it becomes important for them to take care of everything — from the trousseau to the hair and the makeup — and ensure their final look comes across as flawless!

But, there are many things that can go wrong in the makeup department if one is not careful. Keeping with this, here are some key tips that makeup artist Cherry Deol — of Makeup By Cherry — shares with brides-to-be. Read on.

ALSO READ | Follow these steps to become an eco-conscious makeup lover

Start taking care of your skin

Make sure you take good care of your skin from at least three to five months prior to the wedding, since you would need that natural glow. Do not get your facials done closer to the day, as you would not know what harm it could do to your skin, if there would be acne breakouts post treatment, etc. Ideally, you should have enough time on your hands to allow your skin to heal.

Go for makeup trials

Getting a makeup trial done will put your mind at ease, and you will be able to discuss everything with your makeup artist, as to what works and what does not. Some artists offer half/full face trials with which you will be able to discuss the kind of look you want. Take some pictures along for reference. Make sure you get your trial done as soon as you book your artist.

Never go any tone fairer

Never let the base of your makeup be fairer than your actual skin tone, as that could make your face look grey after some time. You should always stick to the colour of the foundation that is closest to your skin tone. Make sure you tell your makeup artist to not make you look extra fair, Deol suggests.

ALSO READ | ‘Not Fair’: A design campaign that gives a unique spin to the fairness cream debate

Eye makeup

Makeup looks good only when it is coordinated with your outfit’s colour. “Make sure you tell your makeup artist to give you a look that enhances your eyes and its colour. Since lehengas are mostly in tones of red, pink, and golden, it’s best to go for a golden/bronze shimmer blended with wine/brown eye shadow to give your eyes that warm, neutral look. You can always experiment with blue or purple in your waterline, too. Try experimenting with some looks during the makeup trial,” she says.

Coloured contact lenses

The most important trend has been wearing coloured contact lenses on the wedding day. Deol says your makeup artist can better advise you by looking at your outfit, on what kind of lenses you can wear. “Normally all makeup artists include them in the bridal package. While some women may not feel comfortable wearing them as they’re not habitual, coloured contacts do really enhance the entire look,” she concludes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd