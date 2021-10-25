This two minute breathing exercise will help ‘reset and re-energise your mind’

Working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic not only blurred the lines between home and office hours, but also led to tighter schedules, with back-to-back meetings, calls and conferences — making it extremely important to take a break to refocus and relax.

To help you, therapist and counselor Sarla Totla suggests a simple, two minute breathing exercise for busy professionals that can help with enhanced concentration and productivity:

“You go from meetings to meetings without any break. That leaves you fatigued and stressed by the end of the day. Here is a two-minute simple breathing exercise which you can practise in-between your meetings . It will help you to reset and re-energise your mind,” she said in the video.

Steps for the exercise:

*Take a deep breath.

*Inhale, hold, exhale.

*Repeat 10 times.

Totla says that incorporating this two minute routine will help you relieve stress, improve concentration and increase overall productivity.

“Include this today in your tight work schedules and see the results,” she added.

According to WebMD, deep or abdominal breathing helps ease stress. It can also lower your blood pressure and relax tense muscles.

