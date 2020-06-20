Breaking the myth: Is a sustainable lifestyle really an expensive affair?

Let us tell simple ways in which this is possible. (Source: Getty/thinkstock) Let us tell simple ways in which this is possible. (Source: Getty/thinkstock)

When we talk about sustainable living, most people assume it to be an expensive affair, when in reality it is just the opposite. Conscious consumption not only saves you money, but it can also expand your horizons too. Simply put, when you live a sustainable life, you minimise your impact on the natural world. The practice begins right in your homes with small switches and mindful consumption. Here are some simple ways in which this is possible.

Prioritise the clothes in your wardrobe

There are so many ways to restyle and repurpose the clothes you already have. Start with the basics and prioritise the ones that are comfortable. There is no shame in repeating your outfits. Don’t stress on buying sustainable clothes, just wear what you own in different ways.

(Source: Getty/thinkstock)

Go paperless with bills

Most people do not realise it while shopping but there is an option to say no to your paper bill by refusing a copy. You can request for the same as a digital message or email if necessary. With so many daily shoppers, imagine the paper we will save if we just kept this simple point in mind.

Take up ‘Do It Yourself’ projects

You might think you don’t have time for DIYs or that you don’t know where to begin, but trust us once you make up your mind a simple Google search will help you get started, suggests Renata Millett, co-founder, Verth. You can make so many things at home, right from facemasks, body scrubs, planters, and pickles from peels. See what interests you and treat it as a new hobby, in the process, you will also ease your mind.

(Source: Getty/thinkstock)

Reuse or repurpose everything you already have

Take the things you already have at home and reuse them as much as you can before you go out and buy new. Repurpose the jars and containers that your food and snacks come in to store spices and pulses instead of buying new ones. Always look around your house and brainstorm ways in which you can make something last. Make it your goal to use an item for more than one purpose.

Repair, don’t replace

We throw out too many things before even considering the option of mending them to last longer. “This point applies to everything from clothing to electronics. Mend, sew or go to your local mechanic or tailor to get something fixed. All you need is to be open to solutions and be willing to change wasteful habits”, says Millett.

(Source: Getty/thinkstock)

Eat in-season and at home

Buying fruits and vegetables that are in season are not just cost-effective but also a good practice for your overall health. Buy vegetables from your local vegetable market, this not only helps support your local farmers but also ensures you get fresh produce. Reduce your takeaway and online ordering habits and cook up light and fun meals at home, you will be surprised at the amount of money you will save and in turn reduce all that plastic packaging your food comes in.

