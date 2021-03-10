Brazilian wildlife adventurer traverses Ethiopia’s lava lake, creates Guinness Record

Wilderness doctor and adventurer Karina Oliani achieved an incredible feat with her latest expedition — traversing one of the hottest points on Earth, a volcanic lava lake — Erta Ale — in Afar, Ethiopia, to make a Guinness World Record.

After a death-defying suspension across a crater of scalding 1187 °C hot lava, the wildlife physician and video producer has now achieved the world’s longest tyrolean traverse over a lava lake with a distance of 100.58 m (329 ft 11.76 in), according to the records website.

She achieved this feat in appreciation for nature’s extremes and the environment’s beauty, stated GWR on its Instagram page.

“Since I was a very little kid, I was always fascinated by nature and big challenges,” she was quoted as saying by GWR.

How did it happen?

When looking for a team to help her engineer a climb to the volcanic site, she realised not many were willing as they feared it to be too dangerous. But Canadian rigging specialist Frederick Schuett came on board owing to Karina’s passion for adventure. According to GWR, he decided to work with her to find the “perfect materials and points around the lake to stabilise the ropes for secure suspension”. Part of the safety precautions Karina and her team required to take involved wearing specialised heat suits to protect themselves from the heat extremities from the waves of lava and ashen air quality.

In the past, she has dived with anacondas, scoured the North and South sides of Mount Everest, and even taken to air by wing walking on planes – but volcanoes were still an unchecked item off her bucket list.

Who is Karina Oliani?

At the early age of 12, she took her first scuba diving class and managed to get her certification which helped her swim among the ocean’s largest predators later in her career. By 17, she became a two-time Brazilian wakeboard champion in addition to being a three-time champion snowboarder.

Today, she serves as a front-line worker as a doctor with double certifications in both emergency medicine and wilderness medicine.

She also has her helicopter and piloting license, which allows her to take her missions and medicine practices to remote areas of the world.

Because her day-to-day life is filled with so many wondrous sights, Karina has made it a habit to capture her adventures with video footage and stunning photos which made her start her company Pitaya Films that has directed and produced dozens of series for Brazilian television, including Celebrities’ Challenge and Extreme Mission on the Discovery Channel, Facebook Watch, Channel OFF, and Rede Globo, reported GWR.

