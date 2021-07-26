Do you need braces? Here are five ways to tell

Contrary to popular beliefs, braces are not meant for children only. Even adults can wear them, if suggested by their dentist. Usually people with misaligned teeth — who may be conscious of their smile — can opt for braces.

Crooked teeth can pose a problem throughout life, if not corrected. Braces treatment is something that helps you achieve a confident smile, adding to your overall personality. Not just aesthetics, braces primarily correct the function of the mouth as a whole, says Dr Megha Bansode, dental head at Healthspring Family Health Experts.

“Your dentist can assess your braces requirement as early as 7 years of age. The treatment initiation can vary from person-to-person between 9-14 years. Although there is no age limit, it does not mean one must delay getting the treatment,” she says.

Dr Bansode lists some signs and symptoms to consider getting braces; read on.

Visibly crooked teeth: Not only does it hamper the smile, but also the ability to maintain oral hygiene with brushing or flossing. This makes the mouth prone to cavities. Food often gets stuck in between the teeth, leading to bad breath and gum diseases. Crowding, which is the most common condition, worsens with time. It occurs due to a lack of space for teeth. Braces align the crooked teeth giving you the perfect smile.

Gaps between teeth: Typically occurs when the size of the teeth is smaller as compared to the jaw bone. Gaps could cause habits like thumb-sucking or tongue-thrusting. The spacing causes gums between the teeth to be prone to inflammation due to food lodgment and plaque accumulation. With the help of braces, the gaps can be closed.

Bite issues and speech difficulty: A bite is an arrangement of upper and lower teeth when the mouth is closed. An improper bite can lead to speech issues or improper pronunciation. This condition also leads to undue grinding and wearing of the teeth. If untreated, this can lead to sensitivity of the severely ground and worn off teeth and difficulty in consuming hot or cold foods. Hence, the timely correction of these problems is important.

Difficulty in chewing or function: Misaligned teeth can also be associated with frequent tongue bites, cheek bites, or lip bites while chewing food. Swallowing food can also be difficult in certain cases. One of the primary functions of teeth is to properly grind food, and because misaligned teeth do not meet each other, the efficiency of chewing is compromised. These alignment issues do not correct on their own. Braces or orthodontics treatment can help.

Jaw pain and clicking: Jaw pain and headache can be related to misaligned teeth. An uneven bite can cause undue pressure and stress on the jaw bone. This causes pain across the joint, leading to headaches. Clicking or popping can be felt around the jaw while opening and closing the mouth. One can experience pain around the ear and jaw region in the morning. These symptoms are associated with TMJ disorder (temporomandibular joint). Orthodontic treatment is advised.

