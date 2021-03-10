‘Boundaries and respect’: Meghan Markle shares privacy concerns with Oprah in an unaired clip

Meghan said neither she nor Harry were asking for 'complete privacy', as has been claimed. (Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle_official)

Among the many explosive details that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shared with Oprah Winfrey recently, she also spoke on the importance of and the right to privacy.

According to OprahMag.com, in an additional unaired clip, Meghan opened up about the invasions of privacy she experienced when she was dating her now husband Prince Harry, and later when she married him.

Oprah asked: “While dating a royal, shouldn’t there be an expectation that you’re going to lose a certain degree of privacy?”

To this, Meghan responded: “I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. We’re not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn’t expect.”

The duchess then explained what she means by that, illustrating an example: “If you’re at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, ‘Oh, my gosh, your kid’s so cute. That’s fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?’ You go, ‘No. This is the picture I’m comfortable sharing with you’.”

“And then if they double down and say, ‘No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I’m just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you’ve lost your right to privacy, because you shared one image with me’,” she added.

Meghan also said that neither she nor Harry were asking for ‘complete privacy’, as has been claimed. Nor have they shied away from their roles as public figures, or people of interest. “They’ve created a false narrative. I’ve never talked about privacy,” she told Oprah.

“Life is about being able to share our stories, and share parts of our lives that you are comfortable with. There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say, ‘Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.’ No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect.”

