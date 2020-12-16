scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news

Bought on subscription: Naomi Campbell responds to claims she ‘stole’ hazmat suits

While she initially bought the suits in bulk, the subscription means "they keep coming", Naomi Campbell said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 16, 2020 3:50:09 pm
naomi campbellIn March, Naomi Campbell posted a video of her getting ready for plane travel in a hazmat suit. (Source: naomi/Instagram)

Remember the time Naomi Campbell showed how she wore a hazmat suit while documenting her plane travel earlier this year? Now the supermodel has revealed that she has a subscription for the protective gear, denying allegations that she was “stealing” it from healthcare workers.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the supermodel talked about her extensive collection of these suits. While she initially bought the suits in bulk, the subscription means “they keep coming”, she said.

“When I bought them – Linda Evangelista was very insightful and also said [to] get them – I bought them in bulk and I bought them on subscription, so they keep coming,” Campbell was quoted as saying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

There was a time when her subscription was delayed. “There was one point when my subscription hadn’t come because they’d run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn’t going anywhere,” the 50-year-old added.

Also Read |Time has come to build a more equitable fashion industry: Naomi Campbell on racism

The supermodel acknowledged how she received flak for posting an Instagram picture of her wearing a hazmat suit. And she was met with suggestions that she should donate the suits, she further said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Have you seen these stylish pictures of Parineeti Chopra?

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement