Bought on subscription: Naomi Campbell responds to claims she ‘stole’ hazmat suits

In March, Naomi Campbell posted a video of her getting ready for plane travel in a hazmat suit. (Source: naomi/Instagram)

Remember the time Naomi Campbell showed how she wore a hazmat suit while documenting her plane travel earlier this year? Now the supermodel has revealed that she has a subscription for the protective gear, denying allegations that she was “stealing” it from healthcare workers.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the supermodel talked about her extensive collection of these suits. While she initially bought the suits in bulk, the subscription means “they keep coming”, she said.

“When I bought them – Linda Evangelista was very insightful and also said [to] get them – I bought them in bulk and I bought them on subscription, so they keep coming,” Campbell was quoted as saying.

There was a time when her subscription was delayed. “There was one point when my subscription hadn’t come because they’d run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn’t going anywhere,” the 50-year-old added.

Also Read | Time has come to build a more equitable fashion industry: Naomi Campbell on racism

The supermodel acknowledged how she received flak for posting an Instagram picture of her wearing a hazmat suit. And she was met with suggestions that she should donate the suits, she further said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.