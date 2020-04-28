Bored during lockdown? Here are some things you can do

This is the best time to give your home a makeover. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) This is the best time to give your home a makeover. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

The world is going through a tough time, but we all are in this together. While some of us are in quarantine with our family, many others are living alone in different cities or countries. Feeling bored, stuck and unproductive during this time is common, but do not let those feelings overpower you. In fact, make use of the time on your hands. Wondering how? Here are some things that you can do to keep yourself engaged.

Skincare session

Now is the time to put that clay face mask that has been resting on your cabinet for months now. Or you can whip up a DIY face mask using kitchen ingredients. Ask your parents or sibling to join you in a skincare session. This will be a wonderful opportunity to bond with your loved ones. If you’re living alone then indulge, girl.

Paint your toenails

How about trying the latest nail art trend? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) How about trying the latest nail art trend? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How about honing your inner artist and creating some art on your nails! You never know, you might discover the artist inside you. And if you’re a bride-to-be, this is the best time to try out some really cool nail art all by yourself.

Try out new decor ideas

Trust me when we say this, you’re never going to put up those fairy lights, if not now. You’ve been avoiding it forever, but this is the time. Put up those lights and artsy pieces and add new life to your room.

Talk to your plants

Did you know there are a lot of studies that recommend this? Talking to your plants not only nurtures them, but is therapeutic for us as well. Studies also suggest that plants can respond to music. Interesting, right?

Finish a book

Sit with your favourite book and enjoy some ‘me time’. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Sit with your favourite book and enjoy some ‘me time’. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A lot of us are guilty of buying a book, promising to read it and then eventually delaying it. Now is the time to blow the dust off those books and escape into a wonderful world without leaving the room. If reading is not your thing, how about adding a skill or two in your kitty by taking that online course you always were interested in.

Dress up

Wear that dress you’ve been meaning to. Most of us have been working from home, but that should not stop you for not wearing your favourite dress. Wear nice clothes instead of sitting in your pyjamas and your mood will automatically lift up.

Block negativity

Try not to read up things that make you feel anxious or stressed. Think about all the good things that you did and plan for the days ahead.

