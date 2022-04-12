Bonn’s cherry blossom trees: A social media hit

The smartphone cameras of amateur photographers were already directed expectantly in the direction of rows of cherry blossom trees on Heerstrasse in the German city of Bonn, even before they were in full bloom.

This year’s tumultuous April weather has delayed cherry blossom season with many rain showers.

Nonetheless, as soon as the first blossoms begin to peak out, tourists start strolling through the streets of the old town again.

Cherry blossom time has become a major event in Bonn, and includes masses of tourists snapping photos — yet it didn’t attract the usual crowds in the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

From sakura to ‘hanami

‘Same flowers, different country: The trees growing in Bonn are Japanese flowering cherry trees, called sakura. There are two varieties in Bonn: light-pink Japanese flowering cherries (Prunus Amanogawa) and bright-pink Japanese clove cherries (Prunus Kanzan).

The cherry blossom is considered an important symbol of Japanese culture and represents, among other things, beauty and new beginnings. The blossoms mark the beginning of spring. In Japan, the trees blossom at various times of the spring, depending on the weather in each locale. The first trees unfold in their splendor as early as mid to late March on the island of Kyushy. By the beginning of May, the pink-and-white blossoms will appear in Hokkaido, in northeastern Japan.

Nearly half of Japan’s deciduous trees are cherry blossom trees. It’s no wonder, then, that the peak vacation and travel season in Japan falls right in line with cherry blossom season.

The sakura is only a short-lived pleasure — on average, the trees bloom for 10 days.

During this short window of time, Japan’s parks draw millions of people eager to see the pink-and-white blossoms. After work, people gather with friends, colleagues and family and have picnics under the flowering trees — picnicking is a common way to celebrate the “hanami” festival, as events held around the time of blossoming are called.

Where does the cherry blossom hype in Bonn come from?

Today, the springlike sea of blossoms is the trademark of a part of the German city of Bonn known as the “cherry blossom district.”

The natural phenomenon dates back to the city’s redevelopment in the late 1980s. At the time, the Old Town was a rather run-down blue-collar area with grey facades and heavy traffic.

Redeveloping the neighborhood was proposed as a solution to improve the ecological situation as well as the quality of life for the area’s residents.

The historic facades of the residential buildings were renovated, traffic was limited, and the streets and yards were filled with greenery. The cherry blossom trees were originally intended as a simple color accent that would be part of the redevelopment concept.

In the last 10 years, however, the blossoming trees have become an attraction in themselves. Bloggers have sent their pink and rose-colored snapshots around the world. Photos of the magnificent flowering avenues of the old town have gained more and more attention and circulated under the hashtag #cherryblossom alongside shots of the Japanese flowering cherry.

Other cherry blossom splendor in Germany can be found in Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover and Berlin, among other places.

Not everyone is a fan

The crowds at Bonn’s natural spectacle have meanwhile turned into a nightmare for residents: Crowds block the streets for about two weeks.

There have been complaints of excessive garbage and people going to the bathroom outdoors and on building entrances because of a lack of toilets. This year,the city of Bonn aims to solve part of the problem by providing additional public toilets.

Bonn’s cherry blossom trees are aging and dying. After all, the approximate lifespan of the Japanese blossom trees is 30 years.

Currently, there are 11 gaps in the rows of blossoms that were previously occupied by ornamental cherries. The city of Bonn is planning to replant the currently missing cherry trees in the coming season.

Expectations for the season are high

Memories of the carefree cherry blossom-viewing days of 2019 have receded into the distant past.

Back then, spring temperatures were mild and people spent the day leisurely sitting together under the blossoms.

Things changed in 2020, when Germany was in lockdown — the blooming part of the Old Town was completely closed to visitors.

In 2021, authorities carried out checks around the trees to make sure people were following mask and social distancing requirements.

This year, there’s no longer an official mask obligation. However, the city of Bonn recommends that all visitors wear a medical mask if they cannot maintain a distance between one another.

Regulations or not, many will be happy to be able to view the flowering trees in all their splendor once again.

