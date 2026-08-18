Why some people have a ‘bone beard’ or ‘golf ball chin’

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Have you ever stared in the mirror and wondered why your chin seems to have a mind of its own? That defined crease or bump under your lower lip isn’t actually bone, but a fascinating muscle with a surprising nickname: the “bone beard.”
According to Dr Avinash Jadhav, Consultant Dermatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjawadi, the bone beard is a colloquial term that isn’t widely recognised in medical or scientific communities but has gained traction in anecdotal and cultural narratives.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The term doesn’t refer to a physical structure made of bone growing on your chin. It’s a more informal term for a specific muscle on your chin.
Many people might describe a prominent chin as having a bone beard. However, this isn’t quite accurate. The visible definition under the chin is actually due to a muscle called the mentalis muscle.
While the term “bone beard” might sound a bit unusual, there’s nothing wrong with having a defined mentalis muscle. In fact, it plays a vital role in our facial expressions!
This triangular-shaped muscle sits just below the lower lip and connects to the jawbone. Its primary function is to help pucker the lips and create facial expressions like frowning and pouching.
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The visibility of the mentalis muscle can vary greatly between individuals. Here are some factors that influence its prominence:
Genetics: Some people naturally have a more developed mentalis muscle than others.
Body Fat Percentage: Lower body fat allows muscles to be more defined, making the mentalis muscle more noticeable.
Facial Structure: A naturally protruding chin can also contribute to a more visible mentalis muscle.
Sometimes, a particularly prominent mentalis muscle can be referred to as a “golf ball chin.” While not a medical term, it describes a very defined chin caused by a strong mentalis muscle.
For some people, this may be a desired aesthetic. However, many might seek ways to soften the appearance of the chin, according to experts. Consulting a qualified dermatologist or cosmetic professional is crucial before undergoing any injectable treatments.
But remember, there is absolutely nothing wrong with having a defined chin.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.