Why some people have a ‘bone beard’ or ‘golf ball chin’

Is that a bump under your chin? Don't worry, it's not a bone! (Photo: Magnific)

Have you ever stared in the mirror and wondered why your chin seems to have a mind of its own? That defined crease or bump under your lower lip isn’t actually bone, but a fascinating muscle with a surprising nickname: the “bone beard.”

According to Dr Avinash Jadhav, Consultant Dermatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjawadi, the bone beard is a colloquial term that isn’t widely recognised in medical or scientific communities but has gained traction in anecdotal and cultural narratives.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The term doesn’t refer to a physical structure made of bone growing on your chin. It’s a more informal term for a specific muscle on your chin.