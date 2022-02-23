Bollywood celebrities and their adorable paw-some buddies

Many celebrities have taken to Instagram to share aww-dorable pictures of their furry friends. Recently, Alaya F welcomed a new member in her family — a floofy ball of happiness, rightly named MJ or Magic Jr. Flood.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Diana, who is no less regal than her namesake, to Alia Bhatt’s beautiful cat Edward, let’s take a look at Bollywood celebrities and their cute pets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Who wouldn’t want to stay at home all day to cuddle and play with Magic Jr. Floof?

ALSO READ | Pet care: Why ashwagandha and neem are beneficial for dogs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has always been vocal about her love of animals and their rights. She is the proud mama of her adorable doggo Dude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Chopra Jonas (@diariesofdiana)

Diana has her own Instagram account, and that is proof enough of this little buddy’s big personality. After all, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is her mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

There’s no cat-mom duo cuter than Edward and Alia Bhatt who called their bond “eternal” in one of her Instagram posts. She is also a mom to Juniper, a black cat she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt brought home in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor with her floof, Shyloh, whose 10th birthday was celebrated with much aplomb by his mom last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora‘s dog Casper, whom she is often spotted with while taking a walk around her house in Mumbai, with her son Arhaan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A M I T A A L E X A N D E R (@namitaalexander)

Patralekhaa’s custom Sabyasachi bridal trousseau was breathtaking but it was her little dog Gaga’s outfit for the ceremony, designed by Patralekhaa’s stylist Namita Alexander to complement her wedding outfit, which has us floored.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!