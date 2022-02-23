scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Must Read

Bollywood celebrities and their adorable paw-some buddies

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Diana, who is no less regal than her namesake, to Alia Bhatt's beautiful cat Edward, let's take a look at Bollywood celebrities and their cute pets.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2022 7:00:06 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt, who is PETA India's Person of the Year 2021, with one of her two cats, Edward. 9Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Many celebrities have taken to Instagram to share aww-dorable pictures of their furry friends. Recently, Alaya F welcomed a new member in her family — a floofy ball of happiness, rightly named MJ or Magic Jr. Flood.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Diana, who is no less regal than her namesake, to Alia Bhatt’s beautiful cat Edward, let’s take a look at Bollywood celebrities and their cute pets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Who wouldn’t want to stay at home all day to cuddle and play with Magic Jr. Floof?

ALSO READ |Pet care: Why ashwagandha and neem are beneficial for dogs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has always been vocal about her love of animals and their rights. She is the proud mama of her adorable doggo Dude.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Chopra Jonas (@diariesofdiana)

Diana has her own Instagram account, and that is proof enough of this little buddy’s big personality. After all, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is her mom.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra Jonas twins with her ‘cub’ in a White Tiger-inspired outfit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

There’s no cat-mom duo cuter than Edward and Alia Bhatt who called their bond “eternal” in one of her Instagram posts. She is also a mom to Juniper, a black cat she and her sister Shaheen Bhatt brought home in 2020.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt is PETA India’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor with her floof, Shyloh, whose 10th birthday was celebrated with much aplomb by his mom last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora‘s dog Casper, whom she is often spotted with while taking a walk around her house in Mumbai, with her son Arhaan Khan.

Patralekhaa’s custom Sabyasachi bridal trousseau was breathtaking but it was her little dog Gaga’s outfit for the ceremony, designed by Patralekhaa’s stylist Namita Alexander to complement her wedding outfit, which has us floored.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

The Yuhan Wang catwalk show at London Fashion Week
In pictures: The best of London Fashion Week 2022

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement