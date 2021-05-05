Before buying, ensure your body butter has these four moisturising ingredients

We follow a strict routine when it comes to taking care of our skin, but we often do not pay as much attention to body care. This may result in the body feeling dry and parched, a condition which can get aggravated during summer. If you are looking for a solution for the same and shower your body with some TLC, then body butter will come to your rescue.

“Body butter moisturises the skin and also renders the right balance in improving skin texture while soothing the skin and its pores,” said Neha Kant, founder, Clovia.

However, it is essential to note that body butter is different from regular lotion because it has a thicker consistency. So, if you are planning to get your hands on it then it is recommended you check for the right ingredients and consistency depending on your skin type.

Some of the ingredients to look out for include:

Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel works wonders for both skin and hair and is considered to be a great ingredient in relieving dryness and itching issues. Aloe vera gel has beneficial properties which help in reducing inflammation while also helping heal body acne, and keeping the skin feeling cool and soft.

“During summer, it is recommended to opt for a body butter which includes aloe vera to give balance to one’s skin texture. It has antioxidant properties to heal skin damage and premature ageing,” suggested Kant.

Shea butter

Commonly found in most body butters, shea butter is enriched in vitamins A and E. “It offers low-level UV protection, hence is recommended to add to your skincare regime for summer. Shea butter helps in reducing blemishes, moisturises and nourishes the skin gently and helps in preventing skin from peeling,” she told indianexpress.com

Moringa oil

Another nourishing ingredient that not only protects from sunburn but also prevents rashes while revitalising the skin is moringa oil. “Moringa oil is a must-have ingredient for one’s summer skincare routine because it is abundant in antioxidants and natural antimicrobial agents,” she added.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor reveals three essential skin products she uses before leaving the house

Lavender oil

“Lavender oil has anti-inflammatory properties and is a great ingredient for soothing and healing skin-related issues ranging from sunburn, redness, blotchy patches, and acne scarring,” she shared.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle