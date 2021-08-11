scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Say goodbye to body acne with these Ayurvedic home remedies

"Body acne is caused by the same factors can trigger face acne: overactive oil glands, excess dead skin cells, and a proliferation of acne-causing bacteria," said Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Shyam VL

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2021 6:20:14 pm
ayurveda, back acne ayurveda, tips to deal with back acne as per ayurveda, ayurveda tips to deal with back acne, indianexpress.com, back acne home remedies, what to do for acne,Caused by the accumulation of dead cells and oil, body acne is often associated with increased sweating and friction from clothing. (Soiyrce: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Acne is a common skin issue that many experience. But is it not just on the face, acne can occur anywhere on the body, including the back and chest. This type of acne, hence, is called body acne.

What are the causes?

According to ayurvedic practitioner Dr Shyam VL, body acne is caused by the same factors that trigger acne on the face: “overactive oil glands, excess dead skin cells, and a proliferation of acne-causing bacteria”. Additionally, it can also be a result of  increased sweating and friction from clothing.

“As the bacteria multiply in a clogged pore, the pore becomes inflamed. An acne cyst forms when inflammation reaches deep into the skin. Cysts can be very painful. People often see permanent scarring after this type of acne heals,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, if it is not chronic, here are some easy home remedies that the ayurvedic practitioner suggested.

*Favour fresh whole organic cooked food, leafy green vegetables, sweet juicy fruits, legume soups and olive oil.

*Make a paste by mixing three tablespoons of honey and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Apply this paste on the pimples and wash it next morning.

*Apply a mixture with crushed coriander seed and honey.

ALSO READ |Got an acne? Here’s what could be happening inside your body

*Gently rub fresh cut garlic/onion on and around pimples.

*Apply a paste of green gram powder and kasthoori haldi (a type of turmeric) in equal quantity mixed with adequate quantity milk to fade the pimple marks.

Which remedy would you try?

