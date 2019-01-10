From picking locks to pitting cherries: Here are some creative ways of using bobby pins

Bobby pins are the little pawns in your beauty kit that not only help you to twist your braid and add volume to your hair, but also come handy in a number of other ways – right from unlocking a door to flaunting perfect and enviable winged eyes. While they are slim and sleek, this multitasking master-of-all tool can be your saviour in times of need.

Advertising

Here are some amazing uses of bobby pins we have compiled. Turn to them and we are sure they won’t disappoint.

Winged eyes

When it comes to drawing those perfectly winged eyes, some of us have shaky and nervous hands. If you are that person, fret not, for a bobby pin can come to your rescue. Smear some eyeliner on the straight edge of the bobby pin, hold it against the outer corner of the eyes and allow it to guide your liner. Any excess liner will end up on the pin and you will get perfect winged eyes without an effort.

Pitting cherries

Bobby pins have just the perfect size when it comes to pitting fresh cherries or olives. Just push one end of the bobby pin along the pit of the cherry and push it through the other side.

Nail art

Detailing your nail with paints can be quite a task if you don’t have the right accessories. But then, even if you don’t have the right tools, you can bank on a bobby pin to help you create beautiful nail art.

Pick a lock

If you want to unlock or lock a door and you don’t have your key with you, just pull out a bobby pin and let it pick a lock for you. If you are wondering how, watch this video.

Remove blackheads

At times, when we want to remove blackheads and don’t have a blackhead remover around, we can do so by using something as simple as a bobby pin. Check the video to find out how.

Advertising

Which one are you going to try?