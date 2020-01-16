Blush is not just for the apples of your cheeks; here’s why

Your blush can do more than you could ever imagine! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Your blush can do more than you could ever imagine! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

We have always assumed that there’s just one way of applying blush. Allow us to break it to you that it is not. Just how your lipstick and your favourite highlighter help you achieve more than one aesthetic, blush does the same for you. The thing about make-up is that application is everything.

Its like art, the right strokes give you just the perfect amount of hues and tones. Without further ado, read on to know the different ways you can use a blush.

Draping effect

Although it is a trend that has had it’s share on the fashion runway, it is said that it will be one of the biggest make-up trends in 2020. So looks like it is the perfect time to start learning the new effect, isn’t it? Also known as the side eye blush technique, all you need is to make a half three — from your forehead to your cheek — to achieve this look. Tap on the product and swirl starting from the side of your forehead to your cheekbones as you move downward. This technique brightens your face and also lightly contours your cheeks.

READ| What does it mean when your skin is ‘purging’?

Low cheeks affect

The intense low technique is for those who only like a light flush of colour, which looks almost natural. This blush technique is best achieved using a cream or a liquid blush with natural rosy or a light peach undertone. They blend in seamlessly due to the warmth of your fingers. Take a little product on your finger tips and bad three tiny dots — a bit higher above the cheeks and slightly under the eyes; now blend it so that it does not leave any streaks or harsh lines.

Sun-kissed affect

The back-from-the-beach affect never goes out of style and this blush technique will help you achieve the same. Swirl your brush on the product and apply it on the apples of your cheeks in a circular motion, and a little on the bridge of the nose. Also, do not forget to put the remaining product on your chin and forehead. Do not take extra product, just swipe on what is remaining for a more natural look. The key is to achieve the natural redness post a sun shower on your face.

ALSO READ| Do you know everything about the foundation you use?

Accentuating cheekbones

Ditch your contouring powder and instead go for this method. Just make a fish face (suck in your cheeks) and apply the product on the hollows of your cheek. Now merge it with your hairline or your side burn for a natural effect. Remember, the key to achieve this is to blend outward and upward.

Which technique are you going to try?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd