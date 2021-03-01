The beauty industry is now infusing skincare with makeup, offering the best of both worlds

For long, we have had a love-hate relationship with makeup. We turn to it when looking for a makeover, but keep it away as soon as we notice a pesky pimple on our skin.

But, the beauty industry is fast evolving and understanding the needs of its consumers, who not only want products that help accentuate their features but also suit their skin type. How is that possible, you ask? Allow us to tell you exactly that.

Other than providing good coverage and a flawless finish, beauty companies are now making a point to provide you with a bit more — nourishment and care. Enter skincare-infused makeup products. As Nandita Manchanda, founder of Enn’s closet put it, “Skincare and makeup have always been inseparable from each other as their ultimate goal is to enhance beauty.”

We answer all your questions here, starting from how they are formulated, if they really work, or are just marketing gimmicks, etc. Read on as we decode this new approach by talking to dermatologists and brands.

READ | Five skincare trends set to take 2021 by storm

Building the hybrid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by asa (@asabeautyindia)

Last year, DIY skin and hair care remedies ruled the roost, leaving beauty companies with no option but to adopt the same approach. “The pandemic led to the birth of skincare-infused makeup products. It has shifted consumer behaviour towards a more conscious outlook on beauty and skincare. Consumers are now on the lookout for products that are more holistic in nature rather than using multiple products that provide specific results,” said Neha Rawla, Head of Brand Communications, Forest Essentials, that launched their skincare-infused makeup line last year.

Another reason that led to this shift is that people now want products that get maximum results with minimal effort. “Companies have realised their consumers have begun reading on what goes inside the products they use and, therefore, have started recognising the need for transparency,” said Asha and Sukriti Jindal Khaitan, Founders of asa, a homegrown beauty brand. The duo believes this indicates the rise of an informed consumer base that has given a nudge to the industry to formulate products that go beyond making you look good — “they have to make you feel great as well!”

MORE ON SKINCARE | Why dermatologist-led beauty brands are trending in the skincare industry

How are they formulated?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @forestessentials

For Just Herbs, a homegrown brand rooted in Ayurveda, all the products are formulated by crowd-sourcing. “Right from the ideation to final product and packaging, everything is consumer-led. Once the consumers tell us about their problems through our online channels, we research Ayurvedic texts and create product samples. The consumers then try these product samples and give us feedback. Accordingly, we improve the formula as per customer needs and launch the final product,” CEO and co-founder Arush Chopra told indianexpress.com.

Vasundhara Patni, founder of homegrown makeup brand Kiro said “a good mix of science and nature is the way forward where we get the best of both worlds so that our consumers never regret applying makeup!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiro Beauty (@kirobeauty)

Amanda Bell, global director for Pixi by Petra — which has been building such products for the last 21 years — shared that when one advances in using natural ingredients and combines the developments of cutting edge technology within beauty, “the very fusion helps formulate products which harness the potency of these ingredients leading to makeup infused with rich qualities of botanicals”.

Prasanthy, founder of Daughter Earth, acknowledged this and said their makeup products are formulated by “taking the best from ancient Ayurveda and using modern extraction processes by blending in everything. This is because science, to us, is evolutionary in nature because it can never be static”.

The proposition behind these products sounds promising but do they suit your budget? Brands share most of their products are available between Rs 500-1500, agreeing that anything above Rs 1,000 comes under the ‘luxurious category’ for an average beauty consumer. So how do they reason the pricing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daughter Earth (@daughterearthofficial)

“Our aim is to provide more valuable and meaningful additions to our customer’s life. We ensure premium quality natural and ethically sourced ingredients in our products and have also gone beyond the scope to be sustainable throughout our packaging. From using aluminum cases, minimising the use of plastic, to FSC certified paper, Asa has been carefully crafted with the intention of delivering a premium experience to its target audience,” its founders shared.

But, it is not only the packaging; procurement of ingredients is not cheap, either. Or so is the case with Enn’s Closet and Forest Essentials. Rawla commented: “The entire process — from procuring the most potent herbs and finest quality ingredients to creating treatments using traditional techniques according to Ayurvedic tenets — requires a great deal of effort and time.” This, coupled with intensive labour, leads to higher costs as compared to machine-produced and chemically induced products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enn’s Closet (@ennscloset)

“On top of that, the quantity of our products is supreme,” said Manchanda, adding their lip mask comes in a sturdy 15 g packaging which lasts more than three months, whereas most other lip care products come in a basic 5-7 g packaging.

ALSO READ | Will we finally make a place for clean beauty products in our makeup cabinet?

Do they really work?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Herbs (@justherbsindia)

Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia said “creams infused with BB cream particles – that is anti-ageing peptide-based creams, or moisturising creams or gentle natural actives in creams with light BB particles — can be effective with light coverage. But products with actives combined in them will neither provide the benefit of makeup or the skincare product. It is best to use targeted products for each purpose.”

Agreeing, Dr Sushant Shetty, head of medical operations, services and engineering, Kaya Limited said: “Dermatologists recommend following a regular skincare regime even if your makeup has ‘good’ ingredients.” This is because even if a good foundation is infused with peptides — moisturising ingredient — never replace it with a hardworking moisturiser.

ALSO READ | Vocal for local: Into the world of homegrown beauty products

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixi by Petra (@pixibeauty)

So, with natural ingredients mixed with skincare ingredients, would it also affect its shelf life?

“Makeup products come with a life ranging from six months to a year or two. Infusing other products into this will affect the shelf life as these skincare products are actives that exert a particular effect on the skin. It would be difficult to say quantitatively how it would affect, as that would depend on the active being used and also the makeup product it is being used with,” said Dr Lohia, stating that for most of the products, the shelf life typically depends on the formulation. “Having said that, all would be dividually variable,” offered Dr Shetty.