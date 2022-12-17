Minimise the effects of blue light rays on your skin with these easy tips

With an increased dependency on electronic gadgets, our exposure to harmful blue light has also enhanced which is taking a toll on not only our physical and mental health but on our skin too, experts suggest.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Founder, of Organic Harvest said, “Visible blue light has become one of the major skincare concerns as supported by the mounting evidence of its contribution to premature-aging, including wrinkles, worsening skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation.”

He added that “with 60 per cent of people spending more than six hours a day in front of a digital screen, we’re getting significantly more blue light exposure than we get from the sun alone”.

In this regard, a dermatologist, Dr Gurveen Waraich took to Instagram to share some tips to prevent your skin from the blue light rays. She explained that blue light rays emitted from the sun is much more intense than those emitted from devices. “Ten hours of device blue light exposure = 20 minutes of sun exposure,” she added.

Saying that blue light adversely affects the skin, she said “Blue light can lead to oxidative stress (a bodily condition that happens when your antioxidant levels are low) which can cause free radical damage (unstable atoms that can damage cells, causing illness, and ageing)” This can further cause ageing and depletion of collagen and elastin.

She also pointed out that blue light “induces melanin production leading to hyperpigmentation, freckles, sun spots, melasma (a skin condition).”

The expert then listed a few tips. Take a look!

* Use broad spectrum sunscreen-The expert suggested that one should use sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30. “If your blue light exposure is more than 10-12 hours make sure your sunscreen has zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that offers better blue light protection,” she said.

* Use Night mode on devices-One of the easiest way to get rid of the blue light emitted by gadgets is switching to night or dark mode. “Dark mode or night light automatically disables blue light,” she added.

It is advisable to apply broad spectrum sunscreen (Photo by Thinkstock Images) It is advisable to apply broad spectrum sunscreen (Photo by Thinkstock Images)

* Use products containing antioxidants– The expert suggested that one should use serums and creams containing antioxidants like vitamin C, E, and Idebenone as she pointed out that they “not only fight the harmful effects of blue light but also reverse the damage caused by it”.

* Invest in a good anti-blue light screen protector– “Although not 100 percent efficient, it provides some protection against blue light,” the expert said while suggesting to buy anti-blue screen protectors for all the devices.

The expert suggested that people with photosensitivity, freckles or sunspots should take blue light protection seriously and said, “apply sunscreen every 04 hours and include vitamin C serum as part of your daily skincare routine”.

